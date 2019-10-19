TURBOTVILLE — Known for having one of District 4’s most consistent pass attacks, Loyalsock went a different way Friday night.
“I knew if we stuck to the gameplan, and took what was there, we would have success,” Loyalsock coach Justin Van Fleet said about avoiding the temptation to throw the ball down the field.
Loyalsock stuck to its gameplan, and the Lancers (6-3) outrushed Warrior Run 295-94 behind a steady offensive line and the backfield punch of Chase Cavanaugh and Davion Hill in a 29-21 triumph Friday night.
Senior running back Hoyt Bower — who paced the Defenders with 97 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown run in the second quarter — returned for the Defenders, but Warrior Run struggled to find traction all game against Loyalsock’s defensive front.
“We were hoping our line would come out better, but No. 75 (Loyalsock’s Malaki Parlante) was a beast,” said Defender coach Chris Long.
Loyalsock quickly built a 74 to minus-12 disparity in rushing yards as Cavanaugh broke loose for a 43-yard touchdown to open the game’s scoring. The Lancers added a field goal after the first of three interceptions thrown by Remington Corderman, but the Defenders settled in. Corderman rebounded to find Ahmahd Keyes for a 23-yard touchdown pass on a fourth down early in the second quarter. Keyes ran in the two-point conversion to make it 10-8.
“He rebounded well from that rough start,” Long said of Corderman.
Loyalsock appeared poised to pull away, building a 23-8 lead on two Hall touchdown runs spanning 10 and 22 yards, but Bower’s touchdown run brought the Defenders right back into the game.
Warrior Run (5-4) wasn’t done. Riley Daubert helped the Defenders convert a pair of third-and-20 situations, hauling in a 41-yard reception on the first and scoring a touchdown on a third-and-goal from the 20-yard line later to cap the drive. Warrior Run had claimed nine first downs and broken 200 yards of offense.
“That’s one of the best Warrior Run teams they’ve ever had,” Van Fleet said. “They are tough as nails.”
Loyalsock kept hammering with Hill and Cavanaugh, shutting down the Defenders and limiting them to 10 yards of offense over the final 14:04 of the game. Cavanaugh (162 yards rushing, 53 passing, 2 total TDs) capped the game scoring with a 15-yard pass to Eli Gair with 6:43 left. He and Hill (19 rushes, 130 yards, 2 TDs) salted the game away with two more first downs over the final 4:51.
“There are no moral victories,” Long said, “but we played with another outstanding team to the end.”
Corderman threw for 135 yards while Daubert finished with 89 yards receiving and 22 rushing for the Defenders in the loss.
The Lancers’ aerial attack, which averaged 168.6 yards per game entering the night, ended with 53 yards.
“We did a good job,” Van Fleet said. “I’m proud of our offensive line. They’ve been working extremely hard.”
LOYALSOCK 29, WARRIOR RUN 21
Loyalsock (6-3) 10 13 0 6 — 29
Warrior Run (5-4) 0 14 7 0 — 21
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
L-Chase Cavanaugh 43 run (Brady Dowell kick)
L-FG, Dowell 27
Second quarter
WR-Ahmahd Keyes 23 pass from Remington Corderman (Keyes run)
L-Davion Hall 10 run (Dowell kick)
L-Hall 22 run (kick blocked)
WR-Hoyt Bower 67 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
WR-Riley Daubert 20 pass from Corderman (Logan Witmer kick)
Fourth quarter
L-Eli Gair 15 pass from Cavanaugh (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
L WR
First downs 17 9
Rushes-yards 46-295 29-94
Passing 7-14-0 9-19-3
Passing yards 53 135
Total offense 348 229
Penalties 8-85 8-50
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Loyalsock: Chase Cavanaugh 17-162, TD; Davion Hill 19-130, 2 TDs; Korie Mayer 4-8; Nolan Damiano 2-minus-5; TEAM 3-minus-3. Warrior Run: Hoyt Bower 10-97, TD; Denver Beachel 6-20; Riley Daubert 4-22; David Gearhart 2-1;TEAM 1-minus-8; Remington Corderman 5-minus-38.
PASSING — Loyalsock: Chase Cavanaugh 7-14-0, for 53 yards, TD. Warrior Run: Remington Corderman 9-19-3, for 135 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Loyalsock: Rees Watkins 3-25; Nolan Damiano 2-8; Eli Gair 1-15; Jeb Schurer 1-5. Warrior Run: Riley Daubert 5-89; Ahmahd Keyes 2-28; Denver Beachel 1-10; Tyler Pick 1-6.