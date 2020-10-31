SELINSGROVE — Sometimes it's just best to listen to Dad.
"We used the Power-I successfully in the district playoffs two years ago against Loyalsock, and my dad — who coaches with me — has been saying to me all year, 'We should put in the Power-I,'" Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski said. "I told him, 'When the time is right, we'll do it.' Last week on the car ride home, he said, 'Now's the time,' and he was right."
Max Madden ran for 204 yards on 36 carries, nearly all of them with Ian Paul and Aaron Frasch as lead blockers in that Power-I formation, and the Indians beat Selinsgrove, 15-0, for the second time in three tries this season to clinch the school's first winning season since 2003.
"I'm just glad I was given enough time to help turn it around, and it's going to keep going in that direction," Hynoski said while pointing up.
Shamokin improved to 5-3 and will face the winner of tonight's District 4 Class 4A semifinal, Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore. Selinsgrove, which won't add more games to its schedule, finished 4-4.
Friday night's rubber match between the schools went generally as expected. It was a defensive battle, and the Indians hit a big play — a 47-yard Madden run to the Seals 1 — to set up the only first-half touchdown.
"For whatever reason, in all three games against these guys, we've had one breakdown and given up a big play," Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said. "It was kind of same script as last time (they beat us): special teams hurt us early; we gave up one big play; and then another blunder late put us away."
The Indians were content to make the contest a slugfest on the strength of Madden's running as Selinsgrove offense never could get going. Its best chance to score came late in the first quarter, but a missed 44-yard field goal left the Seals scoreless. Brandon Hile ran for 101 yards, but Selinsgrove didn't complete a pass in the game.
"Offensively, we were gaining five or six yards sometimes, but we couldn't maintain that, and we couldn't finish drives," Hicks said. "At the end of the day, that was the difference between this week and last week."
"We knew had to stop the run game; that's what kept them going last week," Hynoski said. "We felt comfortable with our guys in the secondary to play straight (man-to-man coverage), and really load the box against the run."
The Indians' defense forced a three-and-out on Selinsgrove's first possession — Frasch had a tackle for loss, and Paul sacked Selinsgrove quarterback Coy Bastian for an 11-yard loss on third down — to push the Seals back to their 6. The snap got away from Seals punter Cole Catherman, and he was forced to kick the ball out of the back of the end zone for a safety. Shamokin led 2-0 just 2:09 into the game.
The Indians took the free kick and drove into Selinsgrove territory, but the Seals' defense forced an incompletion on fourth-and-4 from their 28. The Seals offense then put together its best drive of the game. After a block below the waist pushed Selinsgrove back to its 15, Hile ripped off a 29-yard run to Selinsgrove's 44. The Seals picked up two more first downs, but Kyle Ruhl pushed a 44-yard field goal attempt wide left.
The teams exchanged punts before Shamokin put together an eight-play, 88-yard drive to take a 9-0 lead on Madden's 1-yard TD plunge with 2:27 left in the first half. The score was set up by Madden's 47-yard run, in which he broke to the outsde on the right sideline, then cut back to the middle of the field before being taken down just short of the end zone.
"We came out with a vengeance for last week. We really felt we could hurt them right off the center, or inside the tackle," Madden said. "Our line did such a great job, again."
The game remained 9-0 for most of the second half. Selinsgrove drove to the Shamokin 32 on its first drive of the second half, but was stopped by a 7-yard loss on fourth down. Ryan Aument then stripped the ball and recovered a fumble at the Shamokin 48, but the Seals were forced to punt.
The Indians clinched the win with a touchdown with 2:27 left, set up by Ryder Zulkowski's second interception of the game. Madden's 3-yard TD run, followed by a missed two-point conversion, gave Shamokin a 15-0 lead.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A PLAYOFFS
SEMIFINAL
at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field
SHAMOKIN 15, SELINSGROVE 0
Shamokin (5-3)`2`7`0`6 — 15
Selinsgrove (4-4)`0`0`0`0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Sham-Safety, snap out of end zone
Second quarter
Sham-Max Madden 1 run
Fourth quarter
Sham-Madden 3 run
Team statistics
`SHAM`SEL
First downs`13`8
Rushes-net yards`46-218`39-121
Passing yards`39`0
Passing`3-7-0`0-13-2
Fumbles-lost`3-2`2-1
Penalties-yards`4-34`6-55
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Shamokin: Max Madden 36-204, 2 TDs; Ian Paul 5-13; Aaron Frasch 3-10; Brett Nye 2-(-9). Selinsgrove: Brandon Hile 16-101; Teague Hoover 9-15; Ryan Aument 3-11; Coy Bastian 10-(-4); team 1-(-1).
PASSING — Shamokin: Nye 3-7-0 for 39 yards. Selinsgrove: Bastian 0-12-2; Hile 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Shamokin: Micah Miller 1-20; Billy Delbaugh 1-16; Madden 1-3. Selinsgrove: none.