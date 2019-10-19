BEAVER SPRINGS — Greater Latrobe scored 14 points in each of the first two quarters to build a big halftime lead on its way to a 35-0 victory over Midd-West on Friday.
Greater Latrobe’s Kameron Stevens caught a punt and skirted down the left sideline for the game’s opening score after Midd-West’s opening drive stalled near midfield.
The 80-yard punt return was Stevens’ first of the season, though he had previously returned four kickoffs for scores for the Wildcats earlier this season.
On the Wildcats’ third drive of the game, quarterback Bobby Fetter kept a read option and scampered in from 3 yards out.
“It’s hard to prepare for a team like that because they have a lot of athletes. Their offense wants to try to get things to the edge,” Midd-West coach Brad Hatter said. “You can’t coach speed, so the biggest thing for us was to try to make adjustments. We got some great play out of our linebackers tonight.”
Greater Latrobe went up 21-0 early in the second quarter when running back AJ Rock rumbled in from 3 yards away. Latrobe ran the ball with eight players in the game, and the team racked up 398 rushing yards on 43 run plays in the game.
With just 55 seconds left in the first half, Latrobe’s Tucker Knupp picked off a Midd-West pass and took it 35 yards back for a score.
“We came out on a long road trip today against an experienced football team and played well,” said Greater Latrobe coach Jason Marucco. “Obviously there were a few adjustments we need to make. We left a few opportunities on the table in the second half, but we’re learning.”
In the second half the Midd-West defense came to life, and limited the opportunities for the Wildcats.
“I can’t say enough about (Trey Lauver)” said coach Hatter. “The leadership that he provides for our defense and the work ethic he puts in. He left everything out there. We couldn’t ask for anything more out of our middle linebacker.”
With 7:39 remaining in the game, Christian Regester dropped back in the pocket on first-and-10 from the Greater Latrobe 23-yard line. Regester fired a pass toward the sideline that slipped through Hunter Wolfley’s hands and careened perfectly into the hands of Trent Peachey who took it to the endzone.
The score capped off an eight-play drive that started at the Midd-West 5-yard line.
“I told the guys that we can take what we did in the second half and use that to build on for this upcoming game against Tunkhannock,” Hatter said. “We’re going to have to have a good week of practice to get ready for them.”
GREATER LATROBE 35, MIDD-WEST 7
Greater Latrobe (4-5) 14 14 0 7 — 35
Midd-West (3-6) 0 0 0 7 — 7
First quarter
GL—Kameron Stevens 80 punt return (John McHenry kick)
GL—Bobby Fetter 3 run (McHenry kick)
Second quarter
GL—AJ Rock 3 run (McHenry kick)
GL—Tucker Knupp 35 interception return (McHenry kick)
Fourth quarter
MW—Trent Peachey 23 pass from Christian Regester (Carter Sauer kick)
GL—Stevens 30 run (McHenry kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
GL MW
First downs 19 7
Total yards 423 198
Rushes-yards 43-398 23-41
Yards passing 125 157
Passing 7-17-2 8-29-2
Fumbles-lost 6-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 11-100 3-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Midd-West: Trey Lauver 7-20, Hunter Wolfley 9-17, Regester 3-5, Josh Rodriguez 3-4, TEAM 1-minus-5. Greater Latrobe: Stevens 3-92 TD, Dakota Morrison 4-51, Rock 9-49 TD, Logan Gustafson 10-47, Fetter 9-33, Branden Crosby 7-21, Raymon Henderson 2-17, Wyatt Schmucker 2-2, TEAM 1-minus-14.
PASSING — Midd-West: Regester 8-27-2 157 yards, TD; Oakley Bennett 0-2--. Greater Latrobe: Crosby 4-90, 78 yards; Fetter 3-7-1, 47 yards Knupp 0-1-1.
RECEIVING — Midd-West: Gabe Regester 4-104, Peachey 2-27 TD, Wolfley 1-18, Lauver 1-12. Greater Latrobe: Knupp 3-76, Stevens 3-48, Gustafson 1-1.