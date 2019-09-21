MIFFLINBURG — Any thoughts of a letdown on the Mifflinburg sideline after its first loss of the season, well, they didn’t last long on Friday night.
“We had a very intense week of practice this week to forget Danville,” senior Mason Breed said. “We had to learn from it and come back strong.”
Breed ran for three touchdowns and 105 yards, while the Wildcats scored on their first four possessions of the game, putting their Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II showdown with Warrior Run into the mercy rule at halftime, in a 42-0 win over the Defenders.
“We had a great week of practice. They moved on. I’m very proud of the boys, the way they responded,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “We focused on what we had to do and went out and executed.”
The Wildcats (4-1 overall, 2-1 HAC-II) took the opening kickoff and marched 60 yards in eight plays, capped by Breed’s 8-yard TD run, set up by his bruising 21-yard run on the previous play for a 7-0 lead with 10 minutes left in the first quarter.
After a quick three-and-out, Mifflinburg again went 60 yards in eight plays with Breed scoring from the 1 with 5:12 left in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.
“Mason is a really good runner,” offensive lineman Tyler Camp said. “Don’t stand in Mason’s way. If you don’t move your feet, he’s running you over, too.”
The Defenders (2-3, 1-3) drove into Mifflinburg territory on their next drive, but Jacob Reitz recovered a fumble at the Warrior Run 29. The Wildcats went 71 yards in 10 plays, capped by a pretty touchdown pass from Gary DeGroat Jr. to Rylee Stahl. Stahl made a double move on the outside, and DeGroat lofted the ball into the end zone. Stahl made a diving grab for the 25-yard score and a 21-0 lead with 8:16 left in the first half.
“They were more physical than we expected up front. They took it to us,” Warrior Run coach Chris Long said. “We didn’t tackle well and turnovers hurt us.”
Hoyt Bower broke a 50-yard run on the next drive for Warrior Run, setting the Defenders up with a first down in Mifflinburg territory, but Cade Dressler and Nate Rosen combined to sack quarterback Remington Corderman on a fourth-and-3 from the Mifflinburg 29.
DeGroat broke contain on a scramble on the next play, going 46 yards to the Warrior Run 18. Four straight Breed runs later — the last from 3 yards out — gave Mifflinburg a 28-0 lead with 3:55 left in the first half.
On the next Warrior Run drive, Corderman’s pass was tipped into the air and Mifflinburg freshman Andrew Diehl came down with it and returned it 55 yards for the touchdown with 3:02 left in the first half.
The Wildcats had one more chance to score in the first half when Colin Miller’s interception gave Mifflinburg the ball on the Warrior Run 42, but the Mifflinburg drive stalled on a fourth-and-goal from the Warrior Run 3.
Mifflinburg’s final touchdown came in the fourth quarter when Jacob Reitz scored on a 7-yard run.
MIFFLINBURG 42, WARRIOR RUN 0
Warrior Run (2-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mifflinburg (4-1) 14 21 0 7 — 42
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Miff-Mason Breed 8 run (Gabe Stetler kick)
Miff-Breed 1 run (Stetler kick)
Second quarter
Miff-Rylee Stahl 25 pass from Gary DeGroat, Jr. (Stetler kick)
Miff-Breed 3 run (Stetler kick)
Miff-Andrew Diehl 55 interception return (Stetler kick)
Fourth quarter
Miff-Jacob Reitz 7 run (Brandon Linn kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
WR Miff
First downs 9 17
Rushes-yards 31-137 35-231
Passing yards 75 128
Passing 6-13-3 9-13-1
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-0
Penalties-yards 4-45 4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Warrior Run: Hoyt Bower 14-85; Hunter Rovenolt 6-23; David Gearhart 2-21; Justin Blair 6-15; Remington Corderman 2-minus-6; team 1-minus-1. Mifflinburg: Mason Breed 17-105, 3 TDs; Gary DeGroat Jr. 3-60; Ethan Hoy 2-31; Andrew Diehl 7-29; Logan Lloyd 1-5; Leroy Simpson 2-4; Jacob Reitz 3-minus-3, TD.
PASSING — Warrior Run: Corderman 5-12-3 for 52 yards; Rovenolt 1-1-0 for 23 yards. Mifflinburg: DeGroat Jr., 7-10-0 for 102 yards, TD; Reitz 2-3-1 for 26 yards.
RECEIVING — Warrior Run: Nathan Michael 3-30; Tyler Pick 1-18; Derrick Thomas 1-23; Denver Beachel 1-4. Mifflinburg: Rylee Stahl 5-73, TD; Jarrett Miller 1-24; Lucas Whittaker 1-18; Jacob Bingaman 1-11; Ryan Darrup 1-2.