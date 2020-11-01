JERSEY SHORE — Mifflinburg’s Jarrett Miller made a perfect read to step in front of Jersey Shore’s all-state receiver Cayden Hess and intercept a pass Saturday. The sophomore returned the ball to the Mifflinburg 34, as the Wildcats seemed to dodge another bullet in their quest to pull off an upset in a District 4 Class 4A semifinal against the Bulldogs.
However, a roughing-the-passer penalty negated the interception, and Jersey Shore scored on its next play.
The Wildcats never recovered nor got on track offensively as Jersey Shore won 48-7 at Thompson Street Stadium.
“That was a momentum-builder. Plays like that are the things that help pull off the upset, and keep your sideline up,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “Certainly, that would have been huge.”
Jersey Shore (7-0) will host Shamokin (5-3) in the District 4 Class 4A championship game. The Bulldogs are seeking their third straight district title.
Mifflinburg drops to 4-4, and will travel to Shikellamy for a regular-season game Friday.
The Wildcats got a stop on on the Bulldogs’ first possession. Jersey Shore’s next series was when the would-be interception occurred. Sophomore Brady Jordan scored on a 4-yard run — the first of his four TDs — and Jersey Shore scored on four of its next five possessions to grab a 35-0 lead at halftime.
Mifflinburg did not get a first down until its scoring drive with 7:48 left in the game.
“Our defense has been outstanding all season,” Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish said. “We flowed to the ball real well, and never let (Mifflinburg) get into a rhythm.”
Jacob Reitz had a 31-yard run on Mifflinburg’s scoring drive, and he scored on a 1-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal with 2:58 left in the game.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A PLAYOFFS
SEMIFINAL
at Thompson Street Stadium
JERSEY SHORE 48, MIFFLINBURG 7
Mifflinburg (4-4) 0 0 0 7 — 7
Jer. Shore (8-0) 7 28 7 6 — 48
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
JS-Brady Jordan 4 run (Cam Allison kick)
Second quarter
JS-Jordan 15 run (Allison kick)
JS-Safety, Dalton Dugan sacked quarterback in end zone
JS-Allison 2 run (kick failed)
JS-Jordan 8 run (Allison kick)
S-Daulton Dugan 11 pass from Brandon Wheary (kick failed)
Third quarter
JS-Jordan 5 run (Allison kick)
Fourth quarter
JS-Owen Anderson 18 pass from Wheary (kick failed)
Miff-Jacob Reitz 1 run (Gabe Stetler kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
M JS
First downs 4 22
Rushes-net yards 27-49 47-269
Passing yards 39 196
Passing 8-20-0 16-24-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-1
Penalties-yards 5-42 6-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Jacob Reitz 8-20, TD; Colin Miller 8-18; Andrew Diehl 8-10; Tyler Foltz 1-1; Quentin Doane 1-1; team 1-(-1). Jersey Shore: Cam Allison 20-143, TD; Brady Jordan 11-69, 4 TDs; Owen Anderson 4-35; Nick Williams 3-16; Hayden Packer 5-15; Kooper Peacock 1-4; Brandon Wheary 3-(-13).
PASSING — Mifflinburg: Reitz 8-20-0 for 39 yards; MIller 1-1-0 for 0 yards. Jersey Shore: Wheary 16-24-0 for 196 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Cannon Griffith 2-17; Carter Breed 1-14; MIller 2-6; John Darrup 1-3; Diehl 2-(-1). Jersey Shore: Cayden Hess 6-89; Anderson 4-53, TD; Dalton Dugan 4-30, TD; Quinn Myers 1-15; Cooper Davis 1-9.