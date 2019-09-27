Mifflinburg heads to the Silver Bowl tonight with a bit of a chip on its shoulder.
The Wildcats know they didn't put together their top performance knows in their toughest test of the season's first five weeks — a loss to fellow 4-1 Danville.
"This is exactly what we've been talking about all season, we want to compete," Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. "We got to play with the chip on our shoulder like we have something to prove. We certainly have the capability to put together that kind of game.
"But we had a step back against Danville."
So Friday night in an Heartland Athletic Conference crossover contest with Mount Carmel, the Wildcats (4-1) get one more chance to prove they are among the area's elite gridiron teams this season.
"We know Mount Carmel — they're a very physical team, a very aggressive team," Dressler said.
It's also a wounded Mount Carmel team that is looking to bounce back after a loss to rival North Schuylkill, a game the Red Tornadoes led at halftime.
"We bounced back really well. We've had a great week of practice," Mount Carmel coach John Darrah said.
With the type of schedule that Mount Carmel plays, the Red Tornadoes are bound to have a tough Friday night. Similar to after the Southern Columbia game a few weeks ago, Darrah likes the resiliency he's seen from this group.
"Every loss is a big thing at Mount Carmel, so I have to be very vigilant on how (we) handle this type of stuff," Darrah said. "I think we have a veteran group that has started for several years. Unfortunately, we suffered some tough losses in that time.
"It definitely hurts, but you have get over it and bounce back."
The Red Tornadoes (3-2) allowed North Schuylkill to rush for 398 yards on 56 carries last week, including 42 running plays in the second half. In a perfect world, that's exactly what the Wildcats would like to do tonight.
Mason Breed leads the Wildcats with 572 rushing yards and nine touchdowns this season. The 5-foot-11, 235-pound senior has proven to be tough to bring down this season.
"North Schuylkill can throw three different big backs at you, so I think we'll be prepared for (Breed)," Darrah said. "You want to see gang tackling with him. We want get him near the line of scrimmage, because obviously that's where your bigger guys are. That's one way to stop him from breaking tackles."
Dressler is concerned about the Mount Carmel offense as a whole. After starting the first two games of the offense running more of a spread look, the Red Tornadoes have gone back to the shotgun, two-tight end offense they've run the majority of the time under Darrah.
It's not a offense teams see often.
"As a former offensive lineman, you have to love the offense. It was great teaching our scout team to run all week. They've been able to mimic it a bit, but obviously it's hard to replicate guys that have had three years in the offense," Dressler said. "It's a preparation for our defense to understand what's going on. There are a lot of moving parts to it."
The Red Tornadoes not only run out of it, but four-year starting quarterback Tom Reisinger brings a passing element to the offense. He's thrown for 702 yards and three touchdowns this season.
"You have to aware of the play-action. That's where they got us last season," Dressler said. "We got so focused on the running game, they got us with the play-action. We have to show the discipline in pass coverage to stop the big plays."