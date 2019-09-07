MIFFLINBURG — Cade Dressler knew what Mifflinburg was capable of doing up front Friday night.
He just needed the head coach, who happens to be his father, to believe in them as much as he believes in him.
“I believe in that guy over there,” Cade said as he pointed to his father. “I knew he would stay with the game plan because the guys up front were going to make it happen.”
Mifflinburg started off slow in the first two drives and hardly moved the ball, but Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler stayed with his emerging running game. The Wildcats scored on their next seven drives to defeat Milton 48-7, and move to 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2011.
“We weren’t going to panic and move away from the running game,” coach Dressler said. “We just had to trust the guys up front, and just figure it out.
“Once we did that, and saw what there were giving us, the guys really took advantage of it.”
The offensive line, which was a question mark coming into the season, opened up big holes as the Wildcats rushed for 331 yards, and averaged nearly 10 yards per carry.
“I think we have answered all the questions in the first three games,” Cade Dressler said. “We always knew we could do this. We just needed the confidence.
“Now we know we can do it.”
After stalling on the first two drives, the Wildcats came out and capitalized after a long Rylee Stahl punt return. Quarterback Gary DeGroat ran the final 20 yards for the touchdown.
Milton (0-3) had a pair of solid drives in the first half, but failed to get on the scoreboard. Mifflinburg got its running game rolling.
Ethan Hoy and Logan Lloyd scored to make it 21-0. Even though Mifflinburg had a punt return called back because of a penalty in the final moments of the second quarter, DeGroat led a final drive and connected with Stahl for a touchdown to make it 28-0 at half.
On the first drive of the third quarter, Mason Breed rumbled 35 yards and carried at least four Black Panthers the final 15 yards to make it 35-0 and put the game in the mercy rule.
“We just have guys stepping up in all areas,” said Breed. “We just stayed with the running game and made it our focus.
“It just feels great to be 3-0 and playing like we are.”
Milton fumbled on its next play from scrimmage, and Jacob Reitz ran it in from 2 yards out. Leroy Simpson Jr. finished the scoring for the Wildcats, as he took his first carry of the game 57 yards to make it 48-0.
Milton put together its best drive of the game in the final moments as Ashton Canelo had a big pass play and then scrambled for 2 yards to make it 48-7.
Breed led Mifflinburg with 124 yards on eight carries, as seven different Wildcats found the end zone.
“It was great to spread the ball around,” said coach Dressler. “The fullbacks (Hoy and Lloyd) had big runs and everybody just stepped up.”
Owen Keister had nine carries for 82 yards to pace Milton.
MIFFLINBURG 28, MILTON 7
Milton (0-3) 0 0 0 7 — 7
Mifflinburg (3-0) 7 21 14 6 — 48
Scoring summary
First quarter
Miff - Gary DeGroat 20 run (Gabe Stetler kick)
Second quarter
Miff - Ethan Hoy 11 run (Stetler kick)
Miff - Logan Lloyd 9 run (Stetler kick)
Miff - Rylee Stahl 10 pass from DeGroat (Stetler kick)
Third quarter
Miff - Mason Breed 35 run (Stetler kick)
Miff - Jacob Reitz 2 run ( Brandon Linn kick)
Fourth quarter
Miff - Leroy SImpson 57 run (kick failed)
Milton - Ashton Canelo 2 run (Kenley Caputo kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Mil Miff
First downs 8 15
Rushes-yards 28-91 34-331
Passing yards 58 52
Passing 3-14-2 5-8-0
Penalties 4-20 6-50
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Milton: Owen Keister, 9-82; Tylar Bower, 8-7; Ashton Canelo, 6-3, TD; Dillon Ando, 4-23; Team, 1-(minus 24). Mifflinburg: Mason Breed, 8-124, TD; Rylee Stahl, 4-28; Andrew Diehl, 9-15; Gary DeGroat Jr., 5-63, TD; Ethan Hoy, 2-13, TD; Logan Lloyd, 2-17, TD; Jacob Reitz, 2-7, TD; Leroy Simpson Jr., 2-64, TD.
PASSING — Milton: Canelo, 3-14-2, 58 yards. Mifflinburg: DeGroat, 5-8-0, 52 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Milton: Xzavier Minium, 2-13; Kenley Caputo, 1-45. Mifflinburg: Stahl, 5-52, TD.