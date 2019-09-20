Confidence is a big thing in high school sports, and right now that’s the biggest thing the 0-4 Milton Black Panthers lack.
Milton has moved the ball at times on the ground — Owen Keister leads the team with 217 yards on the ground — but turnovers have hindered the Black Panthers. Milton has turned the ball over 14 times this season.
“We’ve done some good things this year, but when something goes wrong, we start to doubt ourselves,” Milton coach Phil Davis said. “Just developing some confidence and getting some success would be big for these guys.”
Davis knows his team is going to have to run the ball to keep the potent Danville Ironmen offense off the field tonight in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II contest.
“That will be our best defense against them,” Davis said. “We can’t go three-and-out on possessions. We need first downs to keep them off the field.”
Danville’s co-interim coach Brian Raup hopes the game is a learning experience for his team.
Tougher foes — Southern Columbia, Central Columbia, Montoursville and Selinsgrove — appear ahead on the schedule after the Ironmen host Milton.
“We can’t have a letdown this week,” Raup said.
Those Ironmen who were around last season, know exactly what could happen if Danville (3-1 overall, 2-1 HAC-II) gets caught looking ahead to the second half of the season.
Danville managed just 12 points in the first half last season in a 34-0 victory as Milton moved the ball on an Ironmen team that ended up 10-3 and in the district title game.
“We know we play teams with better records in the second half of the season. We have to keep our momentum going,” Raup said. “We can’t look ahead to that. We have to keep focused on the task at hand, which is Milton.”
The Ironmen are in a groove once again after winning back-to-back games, including dealing Mifflinburg its first loss of the season a week ago. K.J. Riley — 16-of-18 a week ago against the Wildcats — has thrown for 831 yards and 10 TDs this season.
“He’s a special player,” Davis said. “Plus your hands are full with a large group of real tough skill players.”
The Black Panthers have to deal with freshman Carson Persing — seven catches, 189 yards and 4 TDs last week against Mifflinburg — along with his brother junior Ian (12 catches, 207 yards) and halfback Jagger Dressler (7.3 yards per carry).
“The biggest thing we have to do is tackle in space,” Davis said. “That’s been a problem for us this season. If we don’t it, it’s going to be a long night.”
Davis said Milton teams is coming off its best performance of the season in its loss to Lewisburg last week.
“We ended up making some mistakes and Lewisburg took advantage of them,” Davis said. “I really think it was our best performance of the season.”