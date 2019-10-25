Midway through the season, Milton and Shikellamy were both winless.
Since then, the Braves have won three games and are headed to the playoffs, but the Black Panthers are still looking for their first win. The two teams square off tonight.
“We have a tight-knit group. Having a chance to go 4-1 in the second half is pretty impressive,” Shikellamy coach Todd Tilford said, noting he was proud of the resiliency of his team.
The Braves (3-6) rallied to defeat Shamokin 21-20 last week.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Shikellamy trailed 20-7. The Braves came back to win.
“I’ve been coaching for a long time and it ranks up there as one of the craziest finishes,” Tilford said.
Junior QB Drew Balestrini led the two drives in the fourth quarter to give the Braves a win. He finished the day rushing 25 times for 128 yards and completed four passes for 55 yards.
“He converted a couple of fourth downs on previous drives, and (Balestrini) showed his improvement over the course of the season against a good Shamokin team,” Tilford said.
Milton (0-9) put together one of its best games last week in a 49-27 home loss to South Williamsport. That was the first time this season the Black Panthers scored more than 14 points in a game.
“I thought we played hard and executed longer. We weren’t as strong as we have been on special teams. I thought we took some positives from the game,” Milton coach Phil Davis said.
Junior Ethan Rowe has stepped up in the QB role this season. On Friday, Rowe threw for 116 yards and had 11 carries for 23 yards.
The Black Panthers have had a lot of underclassmen contribute this season, including junior quarterback Ethan Rowe, sophomore Ashton Canelo and freshman Xzavier Minium.
Last week, Rowe passed for 116 yards and Canelo had six catches for 65 yards.
Minium has shown improvement throughout his first season of varsity football.
“As the season has progressed, the speed of the game has started to slow down for him,” Davis said.
The Braves will celebrate senior night tonight and are aiming to finish the regular season with a win.
“We lost to them last year and our kids know they have to earn it,” Tilford said. “They have some athletes that can hurt you.”
Davis said he knows his team will have to play well to end the season on a positive note.
“They have momentum going their way,” Davis said of Shikellamy. “They have a lot of confidence going right now. Their quarterback is a really good player. It will be a challenge for us on both sides of the ball.”