MONTOURSVILLE — Montoursville defeated Selinsgrove 17-0 on Friday night in a game that largely featured both defenses.
Montoursville took a 7-0 lead into the half, scoring on a 31-yard touchdown reception. Despite double coverage receiver Jaxon Dalena hauled in a one-handed catch for the touchdown. Dalena finished the game with five receptions for 69 yards.
After quarterback Hunter Shearer threw an interception on the first play of the second half, Montoursville buckled down.
Ian Plankenhorn kicked a season long 45-yard field goal in the third quarter to remain perfect on field goal attempts in the regular season, and Logan Ott scored on a 1-yard run to go ahead by three possessions late in the game.
“I was really proud of my guys for being composed and sticking with their roles up front,” Montoursville head coach JC Keefer said. “I’m really pleased with some of those upperclassmen who really took control of the line of scrimmage in the second half.”
Montoursville defensive end Zach Schmalhofer led the way with three sacks, as the Warriors limited Selinsgrove to only 125 yards of total offense.
“Those guys were just a step quicker,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said. “Their line … presented a problem for our guys.”
However, Hicks was not entirely discouraged with the play of his offensive line.
“We’ve tried different combinations, and those are the guys we’ve got,” he said. “If you look, it was a lot of footwork stuff, I think, and they were just caught out of position a couple times. Those are correctable things.”
Hicks also said he saw some encouraging signs in his team’s final game of the regular season.
“Montoursville is a 9-1 football team with a loss to Southern (Columbia) … and I thought our kids played very physical against them, which is what we were looking for,” he said. “We just couldn’t get anything clicking on offense … We’ve just got to find some rhythm and get some consistency.”
MONTOURSVILLE 17, SELINSGROVE 0
Selinsgrove (6-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Montoursville (9-1) 7 0 3 7 — 17
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M-Jaxon Dalena 30 pass from Hunter Shearer (Ian Plankenhorn kick)
Third quarter
M-FG, Plankenhorn 45
Fourth quarter
M-Logan Ott 1 run (Colin Gorini kick), 11:12
TEAM STATISTICS
S M
First downs 7 16
Rushes-yards 27-46 37-198
Passing 7-14-0 7-14-1
Passing yards 79 101
Total yards 125 299
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 7-54 8-81
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — Selinsgrove: Nate Schon 14-66; Ryan Aument 1-3; Dean Hollenbach 2-2; TEAM 1-(-1); Danny Shoch 9-(-24). Montoursville: Logan Ott 15-100, TD; Rocco Pulizzi 14-58; Dylan Bennett 3-19; C.J. Signor 2-12; Jacob Reeder 2-9; Hunter Shearer 1-0.
Passing — Selinsgrove: Shoch 7-14-0, for 79 yards. Montoursville: Shearer 7-14-1, for 101 yards, TD.
Receiving — Selinsgrove: Josh Nylund 3-34; Brett Foor, 2-9; Christian Kantz 1-31; Wyatt Metzger 1-5. Montoursville: Jaxon Dalena 3-55, TD; Dillon Young 2-23; C.J. Signor 1-14; Logan Ott 1-9.