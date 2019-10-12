MIFFLINBURG — Mason Breed was forced into a quick 360, but kept his legs churning.
The Mifflinburg senior fought hard for a first down.
Unfortunately for Mifflinburg, Montoursville made everything difficult for the Wildcats throughout Friday night’s game.
The Warriors won 38-0 as they forced Mifflinburg to punt as many times as the Wildcats earned first downs, six of each.
Mifflinburg moved the ball on its opening drive with a third-down conversion by Breed, but the Montoursville defense stiffened near midfield. That was a highlight for the Wildcats, who were held to 124 yards of offense.
“Montoursville did what they wanted when they wanted,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “Our offense couldn’t stay on the field long enough to try to keep our defense off the field. We’ve got to move forward.”
Montoursville turned that defensive stop into an 89-yard scoring drive, punctuated by a pair of Jaxon Dalena catches that moved the ball inside the 10 before Logan Ott found the end zone on a 7-yard run.
“(We) came out, spread them out early,” Montoursville coach J.C. Keefer said. “I was happy to see that long drive. Then we settled down and controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”
Mifflinburg looked to create a long scoring drive of its own late in the first half with tough running from Breed giving the Wildcats a chance near midfield. Wildcats quarterback Jacob Reitz found Andrew Diehl on a circus catch with room to run, but the freshman was tackled at the Montoursville 23 to end the first half.
By the time the Wildcats tried for a last-second touchdown, Montoursville had used a pair of quick-strike scoring drives to take a 35-0 lead.
Midway through the second quarter, Montoursville took over at its own 43 following a punt. Dylan Ott needed one play to find the end zone, taking a sweep along the left sideline and outrunning the Mifflinburg defense for a 57-yard touchdown to push the Montoursville lead to 28-0.
A few minutes later, Dalena took his turn.
Dalena worked his way open, caught a pass from Warriors quarterback Hunter Shearer and raced 75 yards for a touchdown to give Montoursville the 35-0 lead it would take into halftime.
“I expected more in areas and I didn’t see it tonight,” Dressler said. “It’s frustrating, we all are (frustrated). We’ve got two more weeks here. We’ll keep moving forward, get everybody healthy, get in rhythm.”
Breed finished with 33 yards on 14 carries to lead Mifflinburg (4-4), while Montoursville (8-0) was led by Dalena with four catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.
MONTOURSVILLE 38, MIFFLINBURG 0
Montoursville (8-0) 14 21 3 0 — 38
Mifflinburg (4-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Mont – Logan Ott 7 run (Ian Plankenhorn kick)
Mont – CJ Signor 1 run (Plankenhorn kick)
Second quarter
Mont – Ott 52 run (Colin Gorini kick)
Mont – Dylan Moll 57 run (Gorini kick)
Mont – Jaxon Dalena 75 pass from Hunter Shearer (Gorini kick)
Third quarter
Mont – FG, Plankenhorn, 40
TEAM STATISTICS
Mont Miff
First downs 16 6
Rushes-yards 28-238 24-50
Passing 10-17-0 6-17-0
Passing yards 158 74
Penalties-yards 4-33 2-20
Fumbles-lost 3-0 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Montoursville: Rocco Pulizzi 13-86; Logan Ott 3-62, 2 TDs; James Batkowski 3-minus-1; Dylan Moll 2-71, TD; Hunter Shearer 2-15; TEAM 2-minus-2; Jaxon Dalena 1-9; CJ Signor 1-1; Maddix Dalena 1-minus-3. Mifflinburg: Mason Breed 14-33; Jacob Reitz 4-14; Logan Lloyd 4-1; Andrew Diehl 2-minus-1; LJ Simpson, 1-3.
PASSING — Montoursville: Shearer, 8-12-0, for 145 yards, TD; M. Dalena, 2-5-0, for 13 yards. Mifflinburg: Reitz, 6-17-0, for 74 yards.
RECEIVING — Montoursville: J. Dalena 4-98, TD; Moll 2-29; Pulizzi 1-15; Dillon Young 1-12; Signor 1-8; Michael Kinsey 1-minus-2. Mifflinburg: Colin Miller 2-12; Lloyd 2-12; Diehl 1-33; Jarrett Miller 1-17.