MONTOURSVILLE — Montoursville didn’t surprise Danville.
In fact, the Warriors displayed a lot of tendencies they showed on film, but it didn’t matter.
The Warriors scored on six of their seven first-half possessions to enact the mercy rule and defeat Danville 46-14 on Friday night.
“They hit a couple big plays. Everything they showed on film they did tonight,” Danville interim co-coach Brian Raup said. “They are a very good fundamental football team. The big thing is they get off the ball. They got into us and were more physical up front with us. We did not respond back. We got pushed around up front.”
Logan Ott and Rocco Pulizzi combined to lead the ground game for the Warriors. Ott finished with 65 yards on 11 carries. He scored twice in the first half. Pulizzi led all Montoursville runners with 78 yards.
Montoursville scored touchdowns on each of its first five possessions.
“We’ve been playing at a high level all year,” Montoursville coach J.C. Keefer said. “We’re always anxious to see what defenses are going to do to try to come out and stop us. It’s never the base defense we see on film. Our line has done a good job adjusting to that.”
Ott scored twice and carried the ball nine times for 57 yards in the first half. Pulizzi had six carries for 75 yards and a score before halftime. CJ Signor — who caught a touchdown on the Warriors’ first possession of the game — also scored on the ground for the Warriors.
Montoursville rushed for 161 yards and four touchdowns in the first half as its offensive line controlled Danville.
“We have to come out and be more physical along the line,” Raup said. “We just weren’t prepared physically. When you get pushed around and the holes are there, they can pretty much run any play they want. We were a lot more physical in the second half.”
Along with the better effort in the second half, the Ironmen scored on a 66-yard pass from KJ Riley to Jagger Dressler in the first half. Riley threw a touchdown pass to Ian Persing in the second half.
The only bright spot of the first half for the Ironmen defense was an interception from Persing, who jumped a route to stop a drive. Montoursville scored on its next possession with just 8.1 seconds left in the half.
DANVILLE 46, MONTOURSVILLE 14
Danville (4-3) 0 7 7 0 — 14
Montoursville (7-0) 22 21 0 3 — 46
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M-CJ Signor 5 pass from Hunter Shearer (Ian Plankenhorn kick)
M-Jaxon Dalena 56 pass from Shearer (Signor pass from Shearer)
M-Rocco Pulizzi 6 run (Plankenhorn kick)
Second quarter
M-Signor 2 run (Colin Gorini kick)
D-Jagger Dressler 66 pass from KJ Riley (Riley kick)
M-Logan Ott 2 run (Gorini kick)
M-Ott 1 run (Gorini kick)
Third quarter
D-Ian Persing 13 pass from Riley (Riley kick)
Fourth quarter
M-FG, Gorini 26
TEAM STATISTICS
D M
First downs 9 11
Rushes-yards 28-77 29-188
Passing 10-20-0 8-12-1
Passing yards 126 146
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 4-30 3-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Danville: Jagger Dressler 3-minus-4; KJ Riley 3-10; Mason Raup 1-8; Joey Harris 8-27; Jack Smiley 6-8; Ty Stauffer 4-11; Ian Persing 3-13. Montoursville: Rocco Pulizzi 8-78, TD; Logan Ott 11-65, 2 TDs; Jacob Reeder 2-13; Hunter Shearer 2-12; Dylan Moll 1-4; CJ Signor 5-16, TD.
PASSING — Danville: Riley 10-20-0, for 126 yards, 2 TDs. Montoursville: Shearer 8-12-1, for 146 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Danville: Carson Persing 4-36; I. Persing 1-13, TD; Dressler 5-75; Jaydon Diven 1-10; Kyler Gabel 1-10. Montoursville: Dillon Young 2-38; Jaxon Dalena 3-85; Cameron Wood 1-17; Signor 2-7, TD.
Interceptions: Danville—Ian Persing. Montoursville—none.