MOUNT CARMEL — It would be hard to perform much better than Mount Carmel did Friday night.
The Red Tornadoes racked up 593 yards of total offense and scored on all nine of their possessions in a dominant 59-0 win over South Williamsport.
“I was really happy with the way our guys played. I think we put it all together, and I was pleased with how physical we were all night,” said Mount Carmel coach John Darrah. “We have some guys developing, some guys getting healthy and more guys providing us depth, so I would definitely say we’re starting to hit our stride.”
Mount Carmel held the Mounties to 119 yards as the Mounties only came even remotely close to the end zone on one of their 10 possessions.
Mount Carmel averaged more than 11 yards per play and picked up 31 first downs. South Williamsport averaged only 2.8 yards per play and had only six first downs.
The Mounties had one big play — 42-yard run by Lane Lusk midway through the second quarter. Other than that, South Williamsport averaged 1.8 yards a play.
That play came with Mount Carmel already up 28-0 and it gave South a first down at the Mount Carmel 22. However, the Mounties turned it over on downs at the Red Tornado 18.
“They have great size, they’re strong and physical and what they run is very challenging (to defend),” said South Williamsport coach Chris Eiswerth. “Hat’s off to Mount Carmel. They did a tremendous job and it’s a great venue to play in.”
The Red Tornadoes scored a touchdown each time they had the ball. Logan Wills got the scoring started by hauling in a 20-yard pass from Tom Reisinger on Mount Carmel’s first possession. Reisinger threw for 117 yards on just four completions.
Shane Weidner found the end zone from 16 yards out, and then from 5 yards on the Red Tornadoes’ next two drives as he finished with 76 yards on seven carries. Damon Dowkus punched it in from 3 yards out to put Mount Carmel up 28-0 midway through the second. A 51-yard catch-and-run down the left sideline by Jack Chapman highlighted that drive.
A 34-yard touchdown run by Reisinger just before halftime gave the Red Tornadoes a 34-0 lead. Mount Carmel’s second team produced four more touchdowns in the second half. Mount Carmel had 13 players carry the ball.
“It’s a credit to our kids. Our line was doing a great job; our backs were running hard and that’s what happens when you execute,” said Darrah. “I thought we played disciplined as well. I was extremely happy with how physical we were on defense. We had a lot of tackles at the line of scrimmage, which is great to see.”
MOUNT CARMEL 59,
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 0
S. Williamsport 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mt Carmel 14 20 12 13 — 59
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MC-Logan Wills 20 pass from Tom Reisinger (Julien Stellar kick)
MC-Shane Weidner 16 run (Stellar kick)
Second quarter
MC-Weidner 5 run (Stellar kick)
MC-Damon Dowkus 3 run (Stellar kick)
MC-Tom Reisinger 34 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
MC-Joey Bendas 9 run (kick blocked)
MC-Damon Backes 35 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
MC-Pedro Feliciano 38 run (Nick Nestico kick)
MC-Jacob Zarski 6 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
SW MC
First downs 6 31
Rushes-yards 29-74 44-476
Passing yards 45 117
Passing 6-14-1 4-8-0
Fumbles-lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-15 3-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — South Williamsport: Chase Beck 8-30; Lane Lusk 5-57; Luke Winner 5-11; Kaden Fulmer 5-minus-10; Zack Miller 4-3; Landon Lorson 2-minus-17. Mount Carmel: Shane Weidner 7-76, 2 TDs; Jacob Zarski 7-41, TD; Noah Berkoski 5-61; Pedro Feliciano 4-57, TD; Tom Reisinger 4-50, TD; Damon Backes 4-45, TD; Damon Dowkus 4-27, TD; Joey Bendas 3-59, TD; Garrett Varano 2-32; Cameron Mannion 1-14; Liam Bradley 1-8; Thomas Davitt 1-6; Ethan Fanella 1-0.
PASSING — South Williamsport: Landon Lorson 6-14-1, for 45 yards. Mount Carmel: Tom Reisinger 4-8-0, for 117 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — South Williamsport: Austin Nash 5-43; Caleb Nelson 1-2. Mount Carmel: Jack Chapman 2-60; Logan Wills 2-57, TD.