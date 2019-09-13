Quarterback Tanner Lorson is the straw that stirs the drink for Jersey Shore football.
If the Red Tornadoes have their way, their Red Death defense will spill the drink, and leave Thompson Street Stadium for a second year in a row with a big Heartland Athletic Conference crossover victory.
“They are a scrappy team,” Mount Carmel coach John Darrah said.
Although he said the Bulldogs (2-1) have been known through the years for their tough 50 defense, this season has been a bit different.
“This year, their offense has been putting up bigger numbers than usual, and they are led by their quarterback,” Darrah said. “He’s accounted for more than 1,000 yards so far and that’s the number that sticks out at you.”
Lorson — a 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior — has passed for 694 yards and rushed for another 305, with seven passing touchdowns and six rushing. He has thrown three interceptions while going 50-of-88 passing.
Besides Lorson, the other running threat for the Bulldogs is senior Josh Malicky, who has 157 yards on 49 carries, with a pair of TDs.
Three wide receivers, sophomore Cayden Hess, senior Stanton Westlin and junior Owen Anderson have combined for 37 catches and 458 yards and seven scores.
The Red Tornadoes (2-1) have been balanced with senior quarterback Tom Reisinger throwing for 427 yards and three TDs.
Senior tight end Jack Chapman leads the receivers with 13 catches for 190 yards and two TDs.
“We know that Mount Carmel is a really good football team and makes very few mistakes,” Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish said. “They have great athletes all over the field on offense and defense.”
Gravish said his team is concentrating on the things it needs to improve upon.
“The key to the game will be to play our style of football, have zero pre-snap penalties and be in the plus side in the turnover category,” Gravish said.
Mount Carmel, which took a lopsided loss at powerhouse and rival Southern Columbia in Week 2, bounced back to roll over Lewisburg last week. The Bulldogs were routed by Montoursville last week.
Darrah said that, like the Red Tornadoes have always done, they quickly moved forward after the loss to Southern Columbia.
“We do that every game, regardless,” he said. “There is no reason to look back or look forward. We need to go 1-0 every week and that’s what we’re trying to do.
“We knew we were going to bounce back. We’re at the point where we are way beyond that, and we’re just focusing on Jersey Shore.”
Jersey Shore senior defensive end Ryan Kershner and sophomore tackle Karter Peacock each have a sack and 11 quarterback hurries. Senior cornerback Brett Guthrie has a pair of interceptions.
The Red Tornadoes are led defensively by junior Reed Witcoski and senior Nick Troutman with 31 and 23 tackles, respectively. Seven players have combined for eight sacks.