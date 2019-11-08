Mount Carmel spent its unexpected bye week using it similar to the way a college would.
"We did a lot of fundamental work last week," Mount Carmel coach John Darrah said. "We went back to work on some things that we needed to fix up."
However, what the Red Tornadoes won't get back is for its seniors to play one final home game at The Silver Bowl. It's the only thing that sticks in Mount Carmel's craw about last week's quarterfinal forfeit by Bloomsburg.
"It was our last home game in the Silver Bowl and it was taken away from the seniors," Darrah said. "That was the biggest drawback. Our guys didn't get that chance to play in the Silver Bowl."
Now Mount Carmel's thoughts have turned to Troy in the District 4 Class 2A semifinals on Saturday night at Alparon Park. It's an 104-mile trip for the Red Tornadoes to play the Trojans, but Darrah doesn't think the bus trip will matter much.
"This is a mature team. I don't think the bus ride will affect us," Darrah said. "We've been preaching all week not to look ahead (to a possible rematch with Southern Columbia). I think we'll be ready."
The winner of this semifinal plays the winner of the other semifinal between No. 5 North Penn-Mansfield and No.1 Southern Columbia at the home of the higher seed on Nov. 16.
Though they will both go about in different ways, both the Red Tornadoes and the Trojans enter the game with the same type of plan.
Since a loss to North Schuylkill back on Sept. 30, Mount Carmel has won six in a row and have gone back to their old style of offense.
"We went back to what we do best," quarterback Tom Reisinger said. "We want to line it up and run right at you."
The Red Tornadoes spread the ball around this season. Shane Weidner leads the team with 932 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, but three others — Joey Bendas, Reisinger and Noah Berkoski — have carried the ball at least 45 times this season.
Instead of a shotgun, spread-option attack, the Trojans are going to attack Mount Carmel with the triple option attack.
"It's a power football team. They are going line it up and run power or attack you with the option," Darrah said. "You have to be very disciplined. You have to stay gap sound."
The Trojans (10-1) have run for the second-most yardage in the district behind Southern Columbia. Troy has rushed for 3,863 yards this season led by District 4's leading rusher in sophomore Damien Landon (1,934 yards, 27 TDs), while Caleb Binford (1,035, 13 TDs) has also topped the 1,000-yard mark this season.
The difference in the game might come on Reisinger's right arm. The four-year starter has thrown for 1,159 yards with nine touchdowns and just three interceptions. His favorite target has been Jack Chapman, who has 26 grabs for 517 yards and three scores.
On the other side, the Trojans have barely thrown the ball through 11 games, attempting just 72 passes all season. Quarterback Dominick Ayres has thrown for 655 yards and seven touchdowns, though he completes nearly 60 percent of his passes and averages nearly 14 yards per completion.