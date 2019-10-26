COAL TOWNSHIP — In the opening minutes of the 69th annual Coal Bucket Trophy game, it appeared that once again Mount Carmel would roll to an easy win and extend its winning streak in the series to 24.
The Red Tornadoes never trailed in this one, but the large boisterous crowd at Kemp Memorial Stadium didn’t have any idea whether the Bucket would leave town with the Mount Carmel team or finally get to stay in Coal Township, until the final seconds.
This one is another instant classic that will be talked about for decades.
Not so much because Mount Carmel won 28-22 but how it got to that point.
Mount Carmel tailback Shane Weidner crawled out of his sick bed to almost single-handedly carry the Red Tornadoes to the win.
He rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns, made an athletic interception to stop a Shamokin drive, and caught a 44-yard pass to set up a score.
Then, when the determined Indians got within striking distance of taking the Bucket back, Weidner and fellow senior Jack Chapman led the charge to preserve the win.
In the process, Weidner was named the Mount Carmel Most Valuable Player in the second annual Great American Rivalry game, for the second year in a row. Shamokin’s MVP award went to sophomore tailback Max Madden.
“Honestly, when we went down and punched that right in there (on their first possession) I was thinking they are in for a long night and they came out and regrouped really strong and they fought us to the very end,” the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Weidner said.
Of his big night, and the award, he said, “It’s amazing to do it again, they just kept giving me the ball and I took the opportunities and made the most of it and it turned out very well for me.”
The Red Tornadoes (8-2) appeared to take control of the game several times, only to have the Indians rally.
The contest began perfectly for the visitors, who deferred the opening kickoff and promptly forced a three-and-out, then drove 65 yards on eight plays, all on the ground, to take a 7-0 lead on Weidner’s 8-yard run on a toss around the right side from quarterback Tom Reisinger and Julian Stellar’s PAT.
Mount Carmel coach John Darrah said, “On that first series we pretty much did exactly what we wanted to do, rolled down the field, got about 10 yards a pop.
“But they adjusted, and we got a little bit out of sorts a couple times,” he said. “We had some nice drives, but the ball seemed to bounce the wrong way. You’ll have games like that and I’m glad that we were able to fight through it and come away with another victory.”
He said for Weidner to come out had have that kind of game after having the flu the day before was impressive.
“He plays defense too. He’s at tough kid.”
But the Indians (3-7) answered immediately as Madden played the role of Weidner for the home team and led Shamokin with a 51-yard burst for a TD. The PAT failed, but it was 7-6 with 56 seconds left in the first quarter.
Yet there was no stopping Weidner, who keyed another scoring drive, capping it with 13-yard TD run up the gut and a 14-6 lead with 5:42 left in the half.
Mount Carmel again appeared to ready to take a commanding lead by getting another stop and taking over at the 50-yard line. But on the first play, the Red Tornadoes fumbled, and Joe Masser recovered for Shamokin.
Shamokin picked up three first downs as the clock wound down, but Mount Carmel senior linebacker Nick Troutman had a pair of sacks of quarterback Nate Grimes, the second one ending the half.
Troutman said the Red Tornadoes expected the Indians to come out throwing so when they ran the ball on most of the plays, it was a surprise.
“But I think we started to batten down the hatches up front and had some hard hits, a couple tackles for loss,” he said.
Mount Carmel went up 21-6 on the opening series of the second half on a 21-yard TD run by Weidner and got the ball right back on an interception of an option pass by Aaron Frasch at the Mount Carmel 18.
But the tide turned quickly as a snap sailed over punter Jack Chapman’s head and into the end zone where Madden tackled him for a safety to make it 21-8 with 3:45 left in the third quarter.
On the ensuing possession, Madden burst through the left side for a 40-yard TD to make it 21-14 (the PAT was blocked) with 2:55 to play in the third.
Mount Carmel widened the gap again when Reisinger’s only completion of the night, a 44-yarder to Weidner, set up what proved to be the winning score, an 8-yard run by Joey Bendas for a 28-14 advantage with 11:55 left.
Incredibly, it took one play for the Indians to get right back in it as fullback Bryson James took a lateral from Grimes and connected with Masser for a 56-yard TD. Madden ran for the two-point conversion and it was 28-22 with 11:38 to go.
Shamokin stopped Mount Carmel after a 15-play drive that came up empty and got the ball with 3:52 left and 78 yards to go for a tying score.
Madden and James carried the Indians to the Mount Carmel 9 before Stellar got a stop and then Reed Witcoski sacked Grimes for a 5-yard loss. Chapman intercepted Grimes’ last-chance pass at the 13 to preserve the win.
Chapman said, “We’ve been in that position before. All the preparation throughout the summer, all the grass drills, all the 100-yard sprints just kept us knowing that we can hang on. We knew if we made the stop, it would be over. Our phrase is, ‘Never give in, never give up,’ and as you can see, we never gave in and we never gave up.”
Weidner said of the way the game went in the final minutes, “It was intense, and I think it was a lot of fun.”
Darrah said, “My hat’s off to (the Indians). They had a good game plan. But I’m really proud of our kids. Our backs were against the wall on defense and we manned up when we had to and got a good stop at the goal line.”
Troutman said, “As a kid you always have the expectation of Mount Carmel beating Shamokin to keep the Coal Bucket. We’re part of the legacy to keep it going and it was a real thrill to win it at the end.”
MOUNT CARMEL 28, SHAMOKIN 22
Mt. Carmel (8-2)`7`7`7`7 — 28
Shamokin (3-7)`6`0`8`8 — 22
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MC-Shane Weidner 8 run (Julien Stellar kick)
S-Max Madden 51 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
MC-Weidner 13 run (Stellar kick)
Third quarter
MC-Weidner 21 run (Stellar kick)
S-Safety, Joe Masser tackled punter in end zone
S-Madden 40 run (kick blocked)
Fourth quarter
MC-Joey Bendas 8 run (Stellar kick)
S-Masser 56 pass from Brycen James (Madden run)
TEAM STATISTICS
`MC`S
First downs`16`14
Rushes-yards`44-280`46-266
Passing`1-5-0`2-7-2
Passing yards`44`73
Total yards`324`339
Penalties`5-45`4-20
Fumbles/lost`2-1`0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mount Carmel: Shane Weidner 19-174, 3 TDs; Tommy Reisinger 9-47, TD; Noah Berkoski 9-41; Joey Bendas 3-11; Julien Stellar 1-4; Damon Dowkus 2-3; Reed Witkoski 1-0. Shamokin: Max Madden 21-203 2 TDs; Brycen James 14-64; Aaron Frasch 4-19; Matt Schiccatano 1-(-3); Nathan Grimes 6-(-17).
PASSING — Mount Carmel: Reisinger 1-5-0, for 44 yards. Shamokin: Grimes 1-5-1, for 16 yards; James 1-1-0, for 56 yards, TD; Frasch 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Mount Carmel: Weidner 1-44. Shamokin: Joe Masser 2-72, TD.