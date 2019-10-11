Those in attendance tonight’s football game between South Williamsport and Mount Carmel at Jazz Diminick Field at the Silver Bowl should expect an old-school flavor.
Mount Carmel coach John Darrah did mention that South coach Chris Eiswerth has added some new offensive wrinkles, but in the next breath he said he expects more of the same physical style of football for which South Williamsport is known.
The Mountaineers have been a run-dominated team, led by physical running backs, for the past several years.
“They’re always sound and disciplined up front with their line,” Darrah said. “They’re well-coached; their linemen always take great angles and they always have those big physical kids up front and a big physical running attack.”
Eiswerth expects the same from the Red Tornadoes.
“Mount Carmel is a tremendous team and a challenge,” Eiswerth said. “They are talented and very physical. They are a physical running team and, defensively, they swarm the ball.”
The Red Tornadoes are pleased to have this game at home.
“We’ve played them the last three years and it’s become somewhat of a rivalry,” Darrah said. “The last three times we played them up there, so we’re happy to have them come down here to play.”
The Mountaineers opened the season at 4-0 but have lost three in a row coming into tonight, having fallen to Bloomsburg, South Williamsport and Central Columbia.
“I think they just ran into a couple of bigger schools on their schedule,” Darrah said. “We know they are still a strong, physical team and their backs run hard.”
Eiswerth said that Mount Carmel senior quarterback Tom Reisinger (59-of-103 passing for 907 yards and seven touchdowns) can throw, and they mix things up very well.
Junior tailback Shane Weidner leads the Mount Carmel ground game with 554 yards and five TDs, senior Joey Bendas has 249 yards and two scores, and senior slotback Noah Berkoski has run for 155 yards and four TD and caught 14 passes for 196 yards.
In addition to his backs, Reisinger has distributed the ball to a variety of receivers, led by senior tight ends Jack Chapman (22 catches) and Logan Wills (10 catches).
Darrah said the team has done well after reverting a few weeks ago to the same offense it had been running for a few years.
“Now we’re just more worried about being physical, and about our blocks, and not worrying as much about assignments. We are able to play more freely,” he said.