MOUNT CARMEL — Despite moving to more of a spread offense this season, Mount Carmel still knows how to pound the ball on the ground.
Against Jersey Shore’s hurry-up, no-huddle offense, the Red Tornadoes’ ground attack came in handy.
The Red Tornadoes turned in their best rushing performance of the year, running for 289 yards on 54 carries, and the offense put up 441 total yards as Mount Carmel topped the Bulldogs 34-18.
“This was definitely our best rushing game of the year, but at the same time, we have to have a clearer performance,” said Mount Carmel coach John Darrah. “I didn’t really feel good about the way we ended the game, so we have a lot of room to improve.”
Jersey Shore scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns after Mount Carmel (3-1) took a 34-6 lead.
However, it was what the Bulldogs were unable to do earlier in the game that made the biggest difference. Mount Carmel’s defense stopped Jersey Shore twice on downs in the red zone twice, including once when a touchdown was called back due to a penalty. The Red Tornadoes also turned a takeaway into seven points.
“We left too many points out there. We probably had another two or three touchdowns we could have cashed in,” said Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish. “We had a penalty call one back at a crucial time when we had some momentum and a chance to get back into it. We had momentum but just couldn’t quite cash in.
“We played hard against a big offensive line. We’re much smaller, but they’re a good running football team, as good as you can find.”
Things looked good for the Bulldogs on their first possession of the contest as they got a 35-yard return on the opening kickoff by Owen Anderson, and a 25-yard reception by Dawson Sechrist on the second play from scrimmage to set them up at the Mount Carmel 21.
The Bulldogs gained just 2 more yards on their next four plays, and turned it over on downs.
Mount Carmel took over at its own 20 and put together their longest drive on the game, a 14-play (13 rushes), 80-yard drive that took 6:24, and was capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Julien Stellar.
The Bulldogs answered right back with a long drive of their own, this one an 11-play, 71-yard drive capped by a 1-yard Josh Malicky touchdown run, although the PAT was missed. Jersey Shore got a pair of 20-yard pass completions on the drive.
Jersey Shore then appeared to have momentum when Anthony Shaffer picked off Tom Reisinger in the end zone, and Lorson hit Stanton Westlin for a 43-yard gain on the Bulldogs’ ensuing play from scrimmage.
Jersey Shore fumbled away the snap on the next play, and use two Mount Carmel plays later, Reisinger burst loose for a 56-yard touchdown run on a quarterback draw to give the Red Tornadoes a 14-6 lead. A nice block by Weidner in front of Reisinger cleared the remaining hurdle to complete the run.
“Shane is real unselfish kid, and he was just as excited about the block as any run he had,” said Darrah. “I have to give credit to the guys up in the booth for that play. They’re the ones that dialed that up.”
In addition to that block, Weidner ran for 138 yards on 22 carries.
“There were a few games where Shane didn’t get as many opportunities as he did tonight. We just fed him the roc. He was hot, and in many cases picked up 8 yards a pop so there was no reason to stop giving him the ball,” said Darrah.
Mount Carmel extended its lead on its next drive after a Jersey Shore three-and-out as Stellar found the end zone for the second time to cap another long drive.
Jersey Shore put together another impressive drive and appeared to have a touchdown when Lorson hit Catden Hess for a 15-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-10 that would have made it a one-score game, but it was erased by an ineligible man downfield penalty, and Jersey Shore failed to convert the ensuing fourth-and-15.
Mount Carmel capitalized by moving 80 yards in nine plays to take a 27-6 lead on Resiinger’s second touchdown run of the night with 3:09 left in the third.
MOUNT CARMEL 34, JERSEY SHORE 18
Jersey Shore (2-2)`6`0`0`12 — 18
Mount Carmel (3-1)`7`14`6`7 — 34
First quarter
MC — Julien Stellar 2 run (Stellar kick)
JS — Josh Malicky 1 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
MC — Tom Reisinger 56 run (Stellar kick)
MC — Stellar 4 run (Stellar kick)
Third quarter
MC — Reisinger 8 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
MC — Shane Weidner 6 run (Stellar kick)
JS — Malicky 76 run (pass failed)
JS — Stanton Westlin 13 pass from Tanner Lorson (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
`JS`MC
First downs`17`22
Rushes-yards`30-133`54-289
Passing`15-34-0`7-16-1
Passing yards`260`152
Fumbles-lost`1-1`1-0
Penalties-yards`9-44`7-61
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Jersey Shore: Josh Malicky 15-125, 2 TDs; Dawson Sechrist 9-18; Tanner Lorson 3-minus-5; Cameron Allison 1-minus-2; TEAM 2-minus-3. Mount Carmel: Shane Weidner 22-138, TD; Tom Reisinger 8-74, 2 TDs; Joey Bendas 7-29; Noah Berkoski 6-23; Julien Stellar 6-18, 2 TDs; Damon Doukus 4-13; TEAM 1-minus-6.
PASSING — Jersey Shore: Tanner Lorson 14-32-0, for 264 yards, TD; Branden Wheary 1-2-0, for minus-4 yards. Mount Carmel: Tom Reisinger 7-16-1, for 152 yards.
RECEIVING — Jersey Shore: Stanton Westlin 7-116, TD; Anthony Shaffer 3-60; Dawson Sechrist 2-35; Cayden Hess 2-16; Owen Anderson 1-35; Mount Carmel: Noah Berkoski 2-54; Shane Weidner 2-53; Jack Chapman 2-25; Logan Wills 1-20.