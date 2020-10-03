MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel’s usually strong ground game had an uncharacteristically tough week last Saturday, managing just 40 yards.
With nearly a full week to make adjustments as opposed to the three days in between its two games last week, the results were much different for Mount Carmel on Friday.
The Red Tornadoes ran for 337 yards, and scored on all eight of their possessions in the game as they topped Hughesville 54-7 before approximately 180 fans on homecoming night at the Silver Bowl.
“We had an opportunity to practice this week, and we went back into the shotgun which is more familiar to our kids. I think it was a little easier to get some guys some touches,” said Mount Carmel coach John Darrah. “From the first game to the second game, we saw some things on film, but we really didn’t have the time to fix them.”
The strong ground performance came despite losing another starting lineman in Jack Robert, who joined fellow starting linemen Matt Kelley and Nick Nestico on the injured list.
“It’s more than a concern. I think we’re in red alert mode there. This was a deep line coming into the year, but we have several guys out right now. Things happen fast, but I thought our guys stepped up well, and our line blocked well tonight with some different guys in there in different spots,” said Darrah.
Despite dressing 22 players to start the game on Friday, Mount Carmel still managed nearly 10 yards per carry in the first half as they ran all over the Spartans.
On the first play from scrimmage, Damon Dowkus set the tone for the game, taking a handoff and picking up 33 yards. Quarterback Julien Stellar finished that drive with a three-yard touchdown run.
Stellar scored his second touchdown of the night on Mount Carmel’s next possession after a Hughesville punt, this one from 29 yards out to give the Red Tornados a 14-0 lead just over four minutes into the game.
“We told our kids all week if they didn’t match Mount Carmel’s physicality, it was going to be a long night and unfortunately we didn’t do that and the scoreboard reflected it,” said Hughesville coach Adam Gehr.
Tyler Owens finished Mount Carmel’s next drive, with a three-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. Second-string quarterback Pedro Feliciano capitalized on an opportunity by capping Mount Carmel’s fourth drive with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Michael Balichick, who used his height to take the ball away from the defensive back who had the pass well-defended.
Hughesville then fumbled the ball away at the Mount Carmel 3 on the first play of its next drive, and freshman Ryan Weidner took it in on the next play for his first career touchdown to give the Red Tornadoes a 35-0 lead.
The Spartans again fumbled on their next drive, this time on the drive’s second play, and Mount Carmel once again capitalized, with Owens capping a seven-play drive with his second touchdown.
A 38-yard field goal attempt by Hughesville on the final play of the first half fell just shy of the goalpost and the Red Tornadoes took a 42-0 lead into the locker room.
MOUNT CARMEL 54, HUGHESVILLE 7
Hughesville (1-3) 0 0 7 0 — 7
Mount Carmel (2-1) 21 21 0 12 — 54
First quarter
MC-Julien Stellar 3 run (Stellar kick)
MC-Stellar 29 run (Stellar kick)
MC-Tyler Owens 3 run (Stellar kick)
Second quarter
MC-Michael Balichick 24 pass from Pedro Feliciano (Stellar kick)
MC-Ryan Weidner 3 run (Stellar kick)
MC-Owens 12 run (Stellar kick)
Third quarter
H-Aiden Barlett 17 run (Cassie Heiney kick)
Fourth quarter
MC-Austin Garancosky 6 pass from Cole Spears (kick failed)
MC-Michael Reed 2 run (kick blocked)
TEAM STATISTICS
H MC
First downs 10 24
Rushes-yards 34-115 49-337
Passing 2-7-0 4-7-0
Passing yards 46 50
Fumbles-lost 5-2 1-0
Penalties-yards 4-30 6-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Hughesville: Colton Yocum 10-26; Joey Swink 6-(-23); Brenden Knight 5-23; Devin Swank 4-17; Mikey Dylina 4-13; Aiden Barlett 3-49, TD; Jonny Harding 1-10; Chaz Neidig 1-0. Mount Carmel: Michael Reed 10-33, TD; Damon Dowkus 7-72; Jacob Zarski 7-44; Cole Spears 7-20; Tyler Owens 6-71, 2 TDs; Julien Stellar 5-48, 2 TDs; Reed Witkoski 3-23; Ryan Weidner 3-21, TD; Pedro Feliciano 1-5.
PASSING — Hughesville: Joey Swink 1-4-0, for 24 yards; Luke Kaiser 1-2-0, for 22 yards; Devin Swank 0-1-0, for 0 yards. Mount Carmel: Julien Stellar (2-4-0, for 20 yards; Pedro Feliciano 1-2-0, for 24 yards, TD; Cole Spears 1-1-0, for 6 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Hughesville: Mikey Dylina 1-24; Levi Bitler 1-22. Mount Carmel: Michael Balichick 2-35, TD; Garrett Timko 1-9; Austin Garancosky 1-6, TD.