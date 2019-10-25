With all the hoopla surrounding the 69th annual Coal Bucket game, the last thing Shamokin needs this week is to fret about last week’s heartbreaking loss at Shikellamy.
“We’ve got to rise above it,” Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski said. “We know what we are. We’ve just got to stick together as a family and that’s where we are at right now.”
The Indians (3-6) and visiting Red Tornadoes (7-2) will once play for the Coal Bucket trophy, at 7 p.m. tonight at Kemp Memorial Stadium, in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game that always draws large, boisterous crowds.
The Red Tornadoes have won the last 23 encounters, but most of them have been competitive.
“They are a phenomenal team. They have some tremendous athletes,” Hynoski said of the Red Tornadoes. “Offensively they just line up and do what they do, and you have to try to stop it.
“It’s a matter of being able to execute your game plan and being as quick and as tough as they are.”
One of the strengths for Mount Carmel again this year is its linebacking corps with seniors Jack Chapman and Nick Troutman on the outside and junior Reed Witkoski in the middle.
Witcoski has made 86 tackles (43 solo), Troutman has 72 (26 solo) and Chapman is credited with 46 (21 solo).
“They’re a tough group of kids. They know exactly where they’re supposed to be and when they’re supposed to be there,” Hynoski said. “They’re always in the right spots, rarely out of position.”
The Shamokin coach also said that one Achilles heel for his team, on defense, has been defending the quarterback, especially the athletic players who can run. That’s something Mount Carmel senior Tommy Reisinger can do.
“With athletic kids like him making big plays with his feet too, we have to be sure to account for that,” Hynoski said.
Reisinger has passed for 1,135 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 209 yards and four TDs.
John Darrah played for Mount Carmel in the Coal Bucket game, and will be on the sidelines as the Red Tornadoes coach again tonight.
“I don’t think anything is different in the way we prepare, but I think the game is different because of the atmosphere, which can’t be matched,” Darrah said. “You know you’re going to get your biggest crowd of the year.”
Darrah said he believes his staff has done a good job of limited the distractions leading up to tonight’s game.
“To me, the remarkable thing about the game is on every single play, no matter if it is a tackle for loss, a 50-yard gain, a sack or an interception the people will be going nuts, regardless what the play is,” Darrah said. “It is an exciting and emotional environment.”
Among Shamokin’s big playmakers are a pair of senior wide receivers, Joey Masser and Matt Schiccatano. Masser has caught 26 passes for 537 yards and seven TDs, and Schiccatano has 28 receptions for 386 yards and five scores.
“They have some explosive capability and they definitely have some guys that can make big plays and hurt you,” Darrah said. “Defensively, we want to make them drive the football and not give up big plays.
“We have to be prepared for everything. They can run and they can throw. It just comes down to executing our game plan and not making mistakes and be fundamental in our tackling and everything that goes into it.”