SAINT CLAIR — While mistakes pestered an ineffective Midd-West football team, yielding really big plays early put the Mustangs in a deep hole they never found a way to escape.
An opportunistic Nativity side wouldn’t let them.
Cody Miller tossed four touchdown passes — including a pair of deep balls to Keegan Brennan — as Nativity used its quick-strike ability to hang a 29-7 setback on Midd-West on Friday at chilly Veterans Memorial Stadium.
While Miller also hooked up with running back Steven Spolski for two scores, Pat Mason’s Green Wave also took the ball away six times from Brad Hatter’s struggling Mustangs (2-5), who suffered their third loss in a row.
Five of Midd-West’s six turnovers came on interceptions — by five Wave players. Surprisingly, Nativity (3-4) managed just three points off those miscues.
Hunter Wolfley’s 82-yard run in the third quarter accounted for Midd-West’s lone touchdown. By then, the Mustangs were still down by two scores.
“We just couldn’t recover from those big plays,” Hatter lamented.
And a big play called ‘Max Fade’ really tormented Hatter’s club.
Still scoreless well into the opening quarter, Nativity was facing a third-and-long at its own 20 when Miller dropped back and lofted a pass toward his sideline. Brennan ran past the cornerback, latched on and hauled the ball 80 yards for the game’s first score.
Barely two minutes later, following a short Midd-West punt, Miller put it up on the Wave’s first snap, again angling the ball toward his sideline. Again a Midd-West defensive back had a chance to short-circuit the play, but turned late and could not find the ball.
One hook-up later, Brennan was on his way to a 65-yard score.
“The first time we called it, ‘Max Fade, we just went with it. Then I said, ‘Look it, if they come out and they’re in press coverage again, switch to Max — and I audibled out of it twice. We had an inside run called and I said, ‘Check Max. Check Max,’” Mason added.
“And boom, he made two great plays.”
Unable to maintain any consistency offensively, Midd-West was stopped on fourth-and-short at the Nativity 19. While Miller’s 41-yard throw to Brennan changed field position quickly, the Wave eventually scored on a 12-yard pass to Spolski.
A fumble put Nativity in business moments later, with the Wave cashing in on Joao Lovisi’s 30-yard field goal with 34 seconds left in the half.
Midd-West stirred a bit with 4:04 left in the third quarter when Wolfley scored, but interceptions by Miller, Julius Walborn and Brennan ended three of the Mustangs’ final four possessions.
And even though Hatter’s defensive group was effective all game against the run — Nativity managed just 56 yards on 33 carries — the Mustangs just could not offer a response. Once Spolski took a swing pass 33 yards for another score, it was over.
“Credit to Nativity,” Hatter said. “They were ready to go and they had a good game plan for us. We struggled again. We just have to find a way and get back to work, work to get better. That’s all there is to it.”
NATIVITY 29, MIDD-WEST 7
Midd-West (2-5) 0 0 7 0 — 7
Nativity (3-4) 7 15 0 7 — 29
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
N-Keegan Brennan 80 pass from Cody Miller (Joao Lovisi kick), 1:49
Second quarter
N-Brennan 65 pass from Miller (kick failed), 11:41
N-Steven Spolski 12 pass from Miller (run failed), 1:57
N-FG Lovisi 30, 0:34
Third quarter
MW-Hunter Wolfley 82 run (Carter Sauer kick), 4:04
Fourth quarter
N-Spolski 33 pass from Miller (Lovisi kick), 6:31
TEAM STATISTICS
MW N
First downs 14 12
Rushes-net yards 22-166 33-56
Passing yards 128 287
Passing 14-31-5 11-20-0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 6-45 3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Midd-West: Hunter Wolfley 14-150, TD; Trey Lauver 4-10; Oakley Bennett 1-5; Josh Rodriguez 3-1. Nativity: Jared Yoder 4-17; Jake Hoffman 7-15; Cody Miller 5-11; Steven Spolski 10-11; Jake Ferhat 5-5; Team 2-(minus-3).
PASSING — Midd-West: Bennett 9-19-1 for 100 yards; Christian Regester 5-12-4 for 28 yards. Nativity: Miller 11-20-0 for 287 yards, 4 TDs.
RECEIVING — Midd-West: Gabe Regester 4-60; Wolfley 3-5; Lauver 2-17; Ben Umstead 2-15; Rodriguez 1-13; Elijah Swan 1-12; Trent Peachy 1-6. Nativity: Keegan Brennan 6-231, 2 TDs; Spolski 3-52, 2 TDs; Ferhat 2-4.