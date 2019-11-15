As the football season comes to a close, we only have three teams left — Southern Columbia, Mount Carmel and Millersburg — we are getting closer to the final game in Millersburg football history.
In fact, we’re nearing the end of the Tri-Valley League as I’ve known it since I started back when there was a Tri-Valley League and Twin Valley Conference. I could never ever keep track of which teams were in both conferences and which teams were in one, but not the other.
I also bet that Harold Raker can still rattle off who was in both conferences.
However, I digress from my point.
I’m going to miss the TVL next year just because that’s where I made my start for The Daily Item. I spent most of my first five or six years covering the TVL teams — mostly Upper Dauphin — for The Daily Item. I waited until I was 17 before I got my drivers’ license because I had people to drive me around, but one greatest thrills was getting to drive to Elizabethville about a month after I got by license to cover Upper Dauphin.
This is how old I am — I put my Pearl Jam cassette tape into the boom box on the front seat because my dad’s car didn’t have a tape deck — and drove down 147 and 225 to my first assignment alone.
I remember some great games and players from back in those days. Bobby Pham threw five touchdown passes for the Trojans in a win over Tri-Valley back when the Bulldogs still played on Saturday afternoons. That’s an underrated tradition that should be brought back in Hegins, by the way. Saturday afternoons on that football field used to prove without a doubt why the school was called Tri-Valley.
Long enough ago that Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson was still the quarterback and his dad, Mike, was the head coach at Line Mountain, the Eagles were the first team around here to run a no-huddle offense and really throw the ball around.
Jersey Shore has taken great advantage of tempo on offense to turn its program around, but Mike Carson was the first coach around here to really embrace tempo.
The TVL never got enough credit for the type of small-school football it played, but I dare somebody to find league of smaller teams that produced as many outstanding football players over the years.