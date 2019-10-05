MANDATA — A late Line Mountain rally wasn’t enough Friday as the Eagles fell 20-15 to Newport in Tri-Valley League football.
The Eagles (3-4) trailed 20-8 and punted the ball away with just under nine minutes remaining in the game. A few defensive stands and a quick touchdown pulled the Eagles to within five.
Line Mountain took over with 3:42 remaining, but could not score, giving Newport its first win over the Eagles on the road since 1993.
It was an emotional victory for Newport coach Todd Rothermel, who played and coached at Line Mountain.
“I grew up here. I played on this field. I got an opportunity to start coaching here and had a ton of magical moments,” Rothermel said. “When I took over the Newport program, my dad passed away the first year and we haven’t won here since 1993. Its emotional for me personally. My dad never missed a game. Its nice to come back and get one.”
Newport started its first drive at its own 5 after muffing a punt.
On the first play of the drive, Newport running back Ethan Rode rumbled down the right sideline for 55 yards. The Buffaloes scored on a seven-play drive, and needed a fourth-down conversion on the drive.
Facing a fourth-and-5 from the Line Mountain 25, Newport quarterback Elijah York dropped back in the pocket and delivered a strike to a wide-open Reilly Taylor for a touchdown.
In the second quarter, Line Mountain recovered a fumble to take over at the Newport 29-yard line.
The Eagles used a little fourth-down magic of their own on the drive. Quarterback Evan Herb found wideout Kelly Reed on fourth-and-7 play for a Line Mountain touchdown. An offside penalty by Newport on the extra point try put the ball on the 1-yard line, Jacob Feese ran it in from there for an 8-6 Line Mountain lead.
Newport struck right back. Rode accounted for 43 of the 44 yards, including the final 2 for a touchdown.
Rode carried the ball 31 times for 210 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
“To be honest, I wasn’t quite sure if we were going to be more physical than them up front,” Rothermel said. “Their size had me a little concerned, but I thought our kids played very inspired and they did the things we asked them to do this week in order to get better.”
Newport (4-3) held the ball for most of the third quarter, and York threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Mason Huggins on another fourth-down play to put the Buffaloes ahead 20-8 with a little more than nine mintues left.
After a Line Mountain three-and-out, Colin Fritchey intercepted a pass and the Eagles had possession back.
Three running plays by Jacob Feese later put the Eagles into the end zone
Line Mountain stopped Newport on its next drive, courtesy of back-to-back sacks by safety Cameron Smeltz.
“That was really big,” Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson said. “Our defense did a really nice job there.”
Down 20-15, Line Mountain regained possession with 3:42 remining, but the Eagles managed just one first down on the drive.
“I hate that we couldn’t score there at the end when we got the ball back to kind of reward the team and reward our defense.” Carson said. “I feel like the offense just let the team down and that’s my responsibility. The game was there to be won and we just didn’t take advantage.”
NEWPORT 20, LINE MOUNTAIN 15
Newport (4-3) 6 8 0 6 — 20
Line Mountain (3-4) 0 8 0 7 — 15
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
N-Reilly Taylor 25 pass from Elijah York (attempt failed)
Second quarter
LM-Kelly Reed 21 pass from Evan Herb (Jacob Feese run)
N-Ethan Rode 2 run (Taylor pass from York)
Fourth quarter
N-Mason Huggins 6 pass from York (attempt failed)
LM-Feese 1 run (Cameron Smeltz kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
N LM
First downs 10 5
Total yards 300 116
Rushes-yards 41-244 26-88
Passing yards 56 28
Passing 5-10-1 5-12-1
Fumbles-lost 4-1 3-0
Penalties-yards 9-60 3-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Line Mountain: Jacob Feese 15-70, TD; Evan Herb 8-7; Kelly Reed 1-5; Cameron Smeltz 1-3; Jace Hackenberg 1-3. Newport: Ethan Rode 31-210, TD; Elijah York 6-21; Mason Huggins 1-13; Alexander Vanhorn 1-2; TEAM 2-minus-2.
PASSING — Line Mountain: Herb 4-10-0, for 22 yards, TD; Feese 1-2-1, for 6 yards. Newport: York 5-10-1, for 56 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Line Mountain: Reed 3-23, TD; Garrett Laudenslager 1-6; Aidan Herb 1-minus-1. Newport: Taylor 2-42, TD; Huggins 2-13, TD; Vanhorn 1-1.