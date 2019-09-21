ASHLAND — After seeing Mount Carmel hold a more than nine-minute advantage in time of possession in the first half, North Schuylkill coach Wally Hall gave his team one simple instruction for the second half.
“It was just about coming out and playing in the second half,” Hall said. “We knew we wanted to come out and run power football and line up as fast as we could. That’s what we did.”
North Schuylkill ran 42 second-half plays in a hurry up offense — all rushes — and held Mount Carmel without a first down in the second half, as the Spartans turned a 10-point halftime deficit into a 29-17 win.
“They’re a bigger school than us and have twice as many one-way players as we do. They just wore us down. That’s all it comes down to,” said Mount Carmel coach John Darrah. “We gave them different looks and tried some different things.
“It just came down to the wear-down factor because they have 30 more guys on their team than us. But our guys did play hard and finished and I’m proud of their effort.”
Mount Carmel had 12 first downs in the first half and scored on three of its four first-half possessions. Mount Carmel took the opening kickoff and drove 57 yards, which included a 39-yard connection from Tom Reisinger to Jack Chapman, and the drive ended with a 29-yard field goal by Julien Stellar.
The Spartans got their only big play of consequence of the first half later in the first quarter when quarterback Jaden Leiby broke loose on a keeper for a 34-yard touchdown run to put North Schuylkill up 7-3 later in the first quarter. Leiby managed 68 yards on 11 carries in the first half, gaining 34 yards on 10 carries aside from the touchdown.
“We stopped their bread and butter in the first half except that one play, and we were able to control the clock,” said Darrah, referring to Leiby.
Mount Carmel answered back with long drives on their next two possessions. The Tornadoes put together a 14-play, 58-yard drive that took 7:31 and was capped by the first of Noah Berkoski touchdowns runs in the quarter.
After a Spartan punt, Mount Carmel put together an 11-play, 78-yard drive that featured an 18-yard completion to Logan Wills on third-and-9. That drive was capped by another Berkoski touchdown run.
The Spartans ran the ball seven straight times on their opening drive of the second half, the last of which was a 54-yard touchdown by Zach Chowansky to pull within four points.
Following North Schuylkill’s initial touchdown in the third quarter, the teams traded punts, but the Spartans got the better field position out of it, pinning Mount Carmel back at its own 4. Two plays later, Reisinger was sacked in the end zone for a safety, pulling North Schuylkill within two, 17-15.
The Spartans looked headed for the go-ahead touchdown on the ensuing drive following the safety late in the third, but Leiby fumbled on a keeper and Mount Carmel recovered, the only turnover of the game.
The Red Tornadoes took their slim lead into the fourth quarter, but went three-and-out on their drive following the fumble recovery. North Schuylkill continued its ground assault, putting together a nine-play drive capped by Jake Green’s 1-yard touchdown to give them a 21-17 lead with 8:11 to play. After another Mount Carmel three-and-out, they put together an eight-play drive capped by Chowansky’s second touchdown of the night to ice the game.
NORTH SCHUYLKILL 29, MOUNT CARMEL 17
Mount Carmel (3-2) 3 14 0 0 — 17
North Schuylkill (4-1) 7 0 8 14 — 29
First quarter
MC — FG, Julien Stellar, 29
NS — Jaden Leiby 34 run (Mitchell Lavelle kick)
Second quarter
MC — Noah Berkoski 6 run (Stellar kick)
MC — Berkoski 2 run (Stellar kick)
Third quarter
NS — Zack Chowansky 54 run (kick failed)
NS — Safety
Fourth quarter
NS — Jake Green 1 run (run failed)
NS — Chowansky 6 run (Leiby run)
TEAM STATISTICS
MC NS
First downs 12 22
Rushes-yards 32-59 56-398
Passing 11-18-0 2-4-0
Passing yards 124 36
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 5-24 7-62
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mount Carmel: Shane Weidner 12-41; Noah Berkoski 8-22, 2 TDs; Tom Reisinger 8-minus-10; Damon Dowkus 3-7; Julien Stellar 1-minus-1. North Schuylkill: Zack Chowansky 19-175, 2 TDs; Jaden Leiby 16-92, TD; Tyler Elsdon 13-105; Jake Green 5-12, TD; Josh Chowansky 3-14.
PASSING — Mount Carmel: Tom Reisinger 11-18-0, for 124 yards. North Schuylkill: Jaden Leiby 2-4-0, for 36 yards.
RECEIVING — Mount Carmel: Logan Wills 5-73; Noah Berkoski 3-7; Jack Chapman 2-43; Shane Weidner 1-1. North Schuylkill: Josh Stankavage 1-32; Dylan Dietz 1-4.