TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run’s offensive line turned in a dominant performance Friday night against Hughesville.
The host Defenders (3-3) rushed for 232 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-0 triumph over Hughesville.
“We just played how we usually play,” Warrior Run junior lineman Braden Snyder said. “I think everybody played good. It was a team effort.”
Snyder has emerged to fill a void left by graduation at right tackle, and try as Hughesville (0-6) might, the Spartans found Warrior Run’s backs tough to tackle all game long.
“If we can run the football like we did tonight, we’ll be good,” said Defender coach Chris Long. “We told the team that they are what the record says, and 2-3 was mediocre. We needed to get back to the basics and get back to being 1-0 each week.”
In breaking its three-game losing streak, the Defenders reached their win total for the 2018 season in four fewer games.
“It felt really good out there,” said Denver Beachel, who registered yards rushing, passing and receiving. “We’re hoping that it carries over into next week and helps us toward the playoffs.”
After the Defenders broke out to a quick 14-0 lead on a 36-yard pass from Remington Corderman to Riley Daubert and a 68-yard Hoyt Bower run in the first quarter, Beachel took over in the second quarter, recording scoring runs of 12, 12 and 4 yards.
“The line kept making great holes, especially on the first touchdown run,” Beachel said. “It was like it just parted.”
Beachel’s three touchdowns and 68 yards rushing were only the tip of the iceberg for the Defender ground game. Bower played only the first quarter, and had 84 yards on four carries. Reserve Justin Blair capped the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown and added 34 yards. In all, 12 different Defenders recorded at least one carry in the game.
“It feels good to be able to be a part of it (the success),” Snyder said. “Linemen don’t always get the credit, but they (our skill guys) give it to us all the time.”
Hughesville appeared to find life with its passing game early, using a 22-yard halfback option pass and getting another 41 yards from starter Jacob Corson. But, Corson left the game with an injury late in the first quarter and didn’t return.
Defensively, Warrior Run held Hughesville to three first downs until there were fewer than six minutes left in the game. The Spartans didn’t earn their fourth first down until that point either.
WARRIOR RUN 42, HUGHESVILLE 0
Hughesville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Warrior Run 14 21 0 7 — 42
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
WR — Riley Daubert 36 pass from Remington Corderman (Logan Witmer kick)
WR — Hoyt Bower 68 run (Witmer kick)
Second quarter
WR — Denver Beachel 12 run (kick failed)
WR — Beachel 12 run (Tyler Flick pass from Corderman)
WR — Beachel 4 run (Witmer kick)
Fourth quarter
WR — Justin Blair 1 run (Witmer kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
H WR
First downs 6 14
Rushes-yards 30-65 38-232
Passing 5-10-1 5-8-0
Passing yards 63 70
Total offense 128 302
Penalties 6-48 6-50
Fumbles-lost 4-3 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Hughesville: Michael Dylina 8-16; Colton Yocum 4-8; Kelby Gordner 6-27; Brock Stroup 4-7; Brendan Knight 2-3; Dylon Pequignot 2-2; Ethan Snyder 1-minus-1; Jacob Corson 2-1. Warrior Run: Denver Beachel 10-68, 3 TDs; Hoyt Bower 4-84, TD; Remington Corderman 4-10; Justin Blair 9-34, TD; Logan Witmer 2-4; Logan Smedley 2-9; Ethan Lichtard 1-0; Dominic Buss 1-1; Hunter Rovenolt 1-1; Pete Reasner 2-7; David Gearhart 1-minus-1; Riley Daubert 1-18.
PASSING — Hughesville: Jacob Corson 4-6-0, for 41 yards; Dylon Pequignot 1-1-0, for 22 yards; Jediah Webb 0-3-1. Warrior Run: Remington Corderman 4-7-0, for 64 yards, TD; Denver Beachel 1-1-0, for 6 yards.
RECEIVING — Hughesville: Ethan Snyder 3-31; Jacob Corson 1-22; Joseph Swink 1-10. Warrior Run: Riley Daubert 1-36, TD; David Gearhart 1-6; Denver Beachel 1-9; Nathan Michael 1-13; Tyler Pick 1-6.