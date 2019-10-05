COAL TOWNSHIP — Wyatt Metzger capped Selinsgrove's scoring Friday with a touchdown catch, which was only fair considering he set up the Seals' first two scores with superb punting.
Metzger twice pinned Shamokin within mere feet of its goal line with first-half punts. Both times the Indians soon fumbled away the ball, leading to Nate Schon touchdowns.
Selinsgrove's defense then walled off the hosts far from the end zone, blanking the Indians 27-0 in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I game at Kemp Memorial Stadium.
Shamokin, in fact, triggered 23 of its 61 offensive plays in Seals territory but moved no further than the 23-yard line in dropping its fourth consecutive game.
"I thought those (defensive) guys played really well," said Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks. "Everything we coached this week ... they soaked it up and put it into action. It was almost like they knew what was coming."
That group — anxious to atone for last year's 44-8 homecoming loss — couldn't have been whipped into more of a frenzy than when Metzger boomed a punt 68 yards to the Shamokin 2 just three minutes into the game.
Just two weeks earlier, in another road showdown at Berwick, the senior tight end/linebacker averaged 42.5 yards on six punts to bail out his stalled offense.
"I like (punting). I got thrown into it last year and I've just had fun doing it," said Metzger. "My cover team does a good job of getting down the field and downing the ball. I know that if I give them time, they'll get down there and down it."
Friday, the Seals opened with pair of incomplete passes and a 16-yard sack by the Indians' Ian Paul, who blitzed off the right end. Metzger then crushed a ball that got a favorable roll and was stopped at the 2. On second down from the 2, the Indians committed the first of four turnovers with a fumble to the 6 recovered by Josh Nylund. Two 3-yard runs by Schon put Selinsgrove up 6-0.
"We had a screen pass that got covered and ended up losing 15 on the play, and I was like, 'Boy, that's big for field position,'" recalled Hicks. "Then Wyatt goes and puts one down inside the 5-yard line."
The Seals (4-3 overall, 3-1 HAC-I) continued to struggle with the ball, however, and lost fumbles on consecutive series in their own territory. The Indians (2-5, 1-3) managed only one first down in that sequence, and twice turned over the ball on downs.
Selinsgrove gained first downs on three consecutive plays — including a pair of 16-yard keepers by Danny Shoch — midway through the second quarter. The drive ended with an unsuccessful 42-yard field goal try by Kyle Ruhl, but it sparked the Seals' offense. They had 20 yards of offense before that possession and finished with a balanced 259 total (123 rushing, 136 passing).
"Things weren't clicking at first in the first quarter, but I saw some openings in the defense and hit those holes and went from there," said Shoch, who led the Seals with 52 rushing yards. "When you pick up those first downs and you're getting those big yards, the defense is on their heels. We just kept pushing."
Late in the first half, after Teague Hoover recovered a Shamokin fumble, Metzger dropped a 44-yard punt at the 1-yard line. It was more of a strategic kick than his first-quarter howitzer, but it led to another score when the Indians fumbled on the next play and Schon recovered the ball in the end zone.
"I just tried to let that one hang up in the air," Metzger said, "and give my coverage team time to get down there so they could down it."
The Seals held a 13-0 lead with scoring drives of 6 and 0 yards thanks in large part to their punter.
"He really helped us with field position and pinned them back deep, which helped our defense," said Shoch. "Our defense played great."
Even though Shamokin freshman Brett Nye had a nice showing in relief of Nate Grimes, going 10-of-15 for 94 yards (almost all in the second half), Selinsgrove continually made big plays to stall the Indians. Nick Sheaffer had a third-down sack; Nylund made a diving interception of a tipped pass; and the Seals made five tackles for loss over two fourth-quarter series just outside of the red zone.
Shoch threw second-half scoring passes of 70 yards to Nylund and 5 to Metzger to break open the game. Metzger had a 24-yard reception on the eight-play, 60-yard scoring drive he finished with a TD.
"Last year they beat us 40-something to nothing on our home field on homecoming," he said. "We wanted to get revenge, so we just came out played with an attitude and hit."
SELINSGROVE 27, SHAMOKIN 0
Selinsgrove (4-3, 3-1)`6`7`7`7 — 27
Shamokin (2-5, 1-3)`0`0`0`0 — 0
Scoring summary
First quarter
Sel-Nate Schon 3 run (kick failed), 7:42
Second quarter
Sel-Schon fumble recovered in end zone (Kyle Ruhl kick), 1:15
Third quarter
Sel-Josh Nylund 70 pass from Danny Shoch (Ruhl kick), 6:43
Fourth quarter
Sel-Wyatt Metzger 5 pass from Shoch (Ruhl kick), 5:26
STATISTICS
`Sel`Sham
First downs`12`11
Rushes-net yards`34-123`34-67
Passing yardage`136`106
Comp-Att-Int`4-16-0`13-27-1
Fumbles-lost`2-2`4-3
Penalties-yards`5-35`6-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Selinsgrove: Danny Shoch 9-52; Dean Hollenbach 9-40; Nate Schon 12-33, TD; Ryan Aument 2-1; Team 2-(-3). Shamokin: Max Madden 16-72; Bryson James 7-10; Nate Grimes 4-7; Brett Nye 7-(-22).
PASSING — Selinsgrove: Shoch 4-16-0, 136 yds., 2 TDs. Shamokin: Nye 10-15-1, 94 yds.; Grimes 3-12-0, 12 yds.
RECEIVING — Selinsgrove: Wyatt Metzger 2-29, TD; Josh Nylund 1-70, TD; Brett Foor 1-37. Shamokin: Joe Masser 6-48; Matt Schiccatano 3-10; Ian Paul 2-34; Blake Kane 1-8; Wolfgang Pearson 1-6.