DANVILLE — At a time when his head should be spinning from high school-level classes and a varsity playbook, freshman Carson Persing is making Danville's opponents turn and take notice.
And chase him to the end zone.
Persing had seven catches for 189 yards and four touchdowns in the Ironmen's 35-19 win over previously unbeaten Mifflinburg on Friday. It was just his fourth varsity game, but eerily reminiscent of his older brother Peyton, who last wore No. 17 and had a six-touchdown game as a senior last year.
"I had a couple plays where I tripped over my own feet," Carson Persing admitted. "That sometimes happens."
Rarely, though, does a veteran quarterback give a freshman a nod and a wink to audible to a deep pass in a critical point of the game. KJ Riley did that on a third-and-10 from the Mifflinburg 48 early in the third quarter, and Persing ran under his pass to give the Ironmen a two-score lead.
"That touchdown was a look that they gave each other," said Ironmen interim co-coach Brian Raup. "That's when that (play) was on; that was not the play call in the huddle. (Riley) saw something — obviously what he saw was (Persing) could break free — and it was literally just a look and they made it happen.
"I just can't say enough about the chemistry between those two right now."
Danville (3-1 overall, 2-1 Heartland-II) gave up 134 rushing yards to Mifflinburg's bruising senior Mason Breed. However, the Ironmen took away the Wildcats' passing game (2-of-10, 12 yards) which made it difficult to sustain drives and claw back once the margin reached 28-7 midway through the third quarter.
"It was a little frustrating, but they had us scouted pretty well and they were able to counter," said the 235-pound Breed, whose tough running keyed two scoring drives. "It was a good job on their part."
The 14-7 halftime score ballooned in the third after the Riley-to-Persing telepathy touchdown and a fumble recovery by Colton Sidler that led to another Ironmen score. The Wildcats (3-1, 1-1) pulled within 28-13 late in the third and got the ball when Cade Dressler forced a fumble that Nathaniel Rosen recovered. On fourth down from Danville's 36, Sidler stepped in front of a pass for an interception that led to a 35-13 lead.
"A team that's rolling, 3-0, is hot and probably coming in thinking they're the better team," said Sidler. "Takeaways just help us because it slows them down. It's like a gut shot."
With the exception of a first-quarter fumble, the Ironmen offense was superb in the first half, amassing 301 yards and 11 first downs. They converted nine consecutive third-down situations — a string that carried into the fourth quarter — and Riley had a string of 11 completions that bridged the halves. The junior finished 16-of-18 for 270 yards.
A Riley-to-Persing pass opened the scoring, with Persing breaking a tackle on a hitch for 11 yards early in the second quarter. Mifflinburg answered with a 15-play, 73-yard series that saw Breed pick up 47 yards on seven carries. Ethan Hoy capped the drive with a 2-yard bolt.
"We knew (Breed) was going to get his yards. He's a tough kid; take nothing away from him," said Raup. "So we knew if they were going to do that, they were going to have to grind the clock and that's exactly what they did. They took a long time to get their touchdowns, and we hit them with a couple big plays which put us right where we wanted it to."
Danville made it 14-7 when Riley pumped a fake in Persing's direction, avoided the Wildcats' pressure and lofted a perfect ball down the home sideline for a 49-yard TD. The pair hooked up again at the start of the second half, beating one-on-one coverage for the 48-yard score and 21-7 lead.
"The corner came down on me (in press coverage) and (Riley) gave me the signal," said Persing, "and we just trusted each other that I could get by him."
Jagger Dressler, who ran for a team-high 74 yards, scored on a 7-yard run to make it 28-7 following Sidler's fumble recovery. Rylee Stahl returned the ensuing kick 49 yards to set up a scoring drive capped by Gary DeGroat Jr.'s 5-yard keeper.
Sidler's third-quarter interception was followed by a nine-play, 67-yard drive with one third-down conversion — Riley's 19-yard scoring pass to Persing in the back-right corner of the end zone.
"I knew that we lost a lot of seniors last year, so freshmen were going to have to come in and play a key role," said Persing. "I try to do that as best I can every Friday night."
DANVILLE 35, MIFFLINBURG 19
Mifflinburg (3-1, 1-1)`0`7`6`6 — 19
Danville (3-1, 2-1)`0`14`14`7 — 35
Scoring summary
Second quarter
D-Carson Persing 11 pass from KJ Riley (Riley kick), 9:58
M-Ethan Hoy 2 run (Gabe Stetler kick), 4:04
D-Persing 49 pass from Riley (Riley kick), 1:59
Third quarter
D-Persing 48 pass from Riley (Riley kick), 10:28
D-Jagger Dressler 7 run (Riley kick), 6:51
M-Gary DeGroat Jr. 5 run (kick failed), 3:49
Fourth quarter
D-Persing 19 pass from Riley (Riley kick), 8:52
M-Rylee Stahl 4 run (pass failed), 0:59.4
STATISTICS
`M`D
First downs`12`19
Rushes-net yards`40-189`39-182
Passing yardage`12`270
Comp-Att-Int`2-10-2`16-18-0
Fumbles-lost`1-1`4-2
Penalties-yards`4-15`5-54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Mason Breed 21-134; Gary DeGroat Jr. 8-26, TD; Rylee Stahl 3-16, TD; Ethan Hoy 3-8, TD; Jacob Reitz 2-8; Andrew Diehl 3-(-3). Danville: Jagger Dressler 9-74, TD; Joey Harris 13-69; KJ Riley 8-40; Ty Stauffer 2-6; Ian Persing 3-4; Team 2-(-2); Jack Smiley 2-(-9).
PASSING — Mifflinburg: DeGroat Jr. 2-10-2, 12 yds. Danville: Riley 16-18-0, 270 yds., 4 TDs.
RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Stahl 2-12. Danville: C. Persing 7-189, 4 TDs; I. Persing 3-38; Dressler 3-14; Harris 2-20; Sidler 1-9.