DANVILLE — When Danville won its District 4 semifinal over Athens, the Ironmen had no idea they would have another game at Ironmen Stadium.
However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Danville got to host a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal matchup with Archbishop Carroll on Saturday afternoon.
“It’s really fun. We thought two weeks ago against Athens, this would be the last time on the field,” sophomore wide receiver Carson Persing said. “We got blessed again, today, to play here.
“Not many teams are going to get to play a state quarterfinal on their home field.”
Persing caught three of quarterback K.J. Riley’s five touchdown passes, while the Danville defense sacked Patriots quarterback Nick Lamey eight times as the Ironmen won the first state playoff game in school history, 42-21, over Archbishop Carroll, capping the day with a fire truck parade through Danville.
“This was not an opportunity that we expected — to play a state playoff game on your home field is unprecedented. We didn’t think there would be an emotional situation like there would be after the Montoursville win just because it was the state playoffs,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “I thought the kids came out and just played, and enjoyed the experience. We got some people in the seats, and it was a great atmosphere.”
Danville (10-1) advances to the PIAA semifinals where it will face Wyomissing, a 47-0 winner over Lakeland on Friday night. The game will be in District 3, and if Wyomissing hosts that game, it will be at 1 p.m. as A-Field — the Spartans’ home — doesn’t have lights.
Lamey threw for 312 yards in the game, but the Ironmen’s relentless pass rush kept Lamey from getting into the open field where he is truly dangerous.
Tyler Simas led the way with 21/2 sacks, while Ian Persing (11/2) and Brady Hill (11/2) also had multiple sacks in the victory. A week after rushing for three scores, Lamey had just two positive gains, once of which ended in a forced fumble.
“We knew we had to step up and make some plays,” Simas said. “It was up to our defensive line to make some plays.”
The Ironmen got off to a quick start, taking the opening kickoff 56 yards in eight plays to take a 7-0 lead on Jagger Dressler’s 11-yard TD catch with 9:03 left in the first quarter. Carson Persing motioned to the left side of the formation to join Dressler and Persing’s brother Ian on that side of the formation. Riley rolled to the opposite side looking for a running back, but Dressler ended up all alone in the back of the end zone.
“The game plan was just pass the ball. Use some route combinations and motion to get some guys open,” Riley, who finished 18-of-32 for 269 yards, said. “We got great blocking up front.”
The Danville defense forced a quick three-and-out, but Lamey intercepted a pass on the Archbishop Carroll 14 to set up the Patriots’ first scoring drive of the game.
Archbishop Carroll drove 86 yards in six plays, helped by a 46-yard completion on third-and-12 down to the Danville 31. Lamey hit Daryl Simpson for a 29-yard catch-and-run touchdown, but the extra point was missed to cut the Danville lead to 7-6.
The Ironmen answered with a 10-play drive to the Patriots 10, but were stopped on a fourth down. On the next Patriots’ play, Simas outfought Lamey and Victor Taylor for a botched jet sweep handoff to give Danville the ball on the Archbishop Carroll 14. After a run play, Riley found Carson Persing from 11 yards out for a 14-6 lead with 10:55 left.
Things went from bad to worse on the next Patriots’ possession as back-to-back false starts pushed them back to the 10, before Simas and Hill combined for a sack on first down. Lamey tried to scramble on third-and-16, but Hill and Simas combined for a tackle and a forced fumble. Dressler recovered on the Patriots’ 22.
Five plays later, Riley found freshman Hayden Winn in the back of the end zone for a 21-6 advantage with 7:36 left in the first half.
The teams exchanged punts before the Patriots opted to go for it on fourth-and-2 from their own 35. Hill stopped a run for no gain.
After a first-down completion to Carson Persing, Riley found the sophomore again wide open in the end zone with 2:52 left in the opening half for a 28-6 lead.
“I pride myself in my work in the offseason. With K.J. as my quarterback, I know he’ll find me,” said Persing, who now has 101 catches in 21 games in his career. “I’m a young guy, so I really pride myself in my route running. If I get open, I know K.J. will see me.”
The Patriots got within 28-14 at the break with a quick drive before halftime. Brennan Robinson scored from 4 yards out with 49.5 seconds left in the first, and Lamey ran in the two-point conversion. Lamey connected on two big passes on the drive, a 41-yarder to Malachi Hansen, and a 20-yard completion to Simpson on fourth-and-10.
Archbishop Carroll had a chance to get within a touchdown with a score on the first possession, and Danville allowed two first downs on the drive. However, Ian Persing and Hill came up with sacks on back-to-back plays to end the threat.
After the punt, it took Danville just five plays to cover 62 yards. Riley found Carson Persing from 34 yards out with 5:38 left in third quarter to push the lead to 35-14.
“Carson is the greatest route runner I’ve had. It’s really awesome to watch,” Riley said. “He comes out here and practices in the preseason. We are out here all the time throwing passes. We have a crazy connection.”
Archbishop Carroll drove the ball into Danville territory once again, but Zach Gordon’s interception at the 5 stopped the drive. The Ironmen’s next possession was stopped on the first play of the fourth quarter when a defender was blocked inyo Riley as the ball was thrown. It went straight in the air, and Simpson picked it off at the Danville 15.
The Ironmen defense forced a fourth-down incompletion after Mason Raup and Ian Persing combined on a third-down sack. Danville scored its final touchdown after a muffed punt at the Patriots 26. Zach Gordon scored on a 5-yard TD run to make 42-14 with 4:21 left in the game.
PIAA CLASS 3A QUARTERFINAL
at Ironmen Stadium
DANVILLE 42, ARCHBISHOP CARROLL 21
AC (2-3)`6`8`0`7 — 21
Danville (10-1)`7`21`7`7 — 42
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Dan-Jagger Dressler 11 pass from K.J. Riley (Riley kick)
AC-Daryl Simpson 25 pass from Nick Lamey (kick failed)
Second quarter
Dan-Carson Persing 11 pass from Riley (Riley kick)
Dan-Hayden Winn 9 pass from Riley (Riley kick)
Dan-Riley 29 pass from Riley (Riley kick)
AC-Brennan Robinson 4 run (Lamey run)
Third quarter
Dan-Persing 34 pass from Riley (Riley kick)
Fourth quarter
Dan-Zach Gordon 5 run (Riley kick)
AC-Robinson 1 run (Evan Magill kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`AC`Dan
First downs`14`17
Rushes-net yards`26-(-1)`26-102
Passing yards`312`269
Passing`21-31-1`18-32-3
Fumbles-lost`3-3`1-0
Penalties-yards`2-10`5-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Archbishop Carroll: Brennan Robinson 11-29, 2 TDs; Victor Taylor 2-7; Devin Southern 1-0; Nick Lamey 12-(-37). Danville: Ty Stauffer 13-60; K.J. Riley 5-31; Zach Gordon 5-12, TD; Ian Persing 1-1; team, 2-(-2).
PASSING — Archbishop Carroll: Lamey 21-31-1 for 312 yards, TD. Danville: Riley 18-32-3 for 269 yards, 5 TDs.
RECEIVING — Archbishop Carroll: Billy Coppock 10-155; Malachi Hansen 4-61; Daryl Simpson 3-54, TD; Southern 1-19; Taylor 2-11; Robinson 1-12. Danville: Carson Persing 8-138, 3 TDs; Ian Persing 5-66; Jagger Dressler 3-52, TD; Hayden Winn 2-13, TD.