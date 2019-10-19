SELINSGROVE — Nate Schon is exactly the kind of battering ram one would expect of a 6-foot, 225-pound tailback ... if the battering ram was turbo-charged.
The Selinsgrove junior ran over the Danville defense for his first touchdown Friday but he ran away from the Ironmen for two more, including a remarkable 54-yard game-winner.
“Until you see him live, it’s hard to fathom just how quick he is,” said Seals coach Derek Hicks. “I think people are starting to figure it out.”
Schon finished with 187 rushing yards, and Selinsgrove forced four turnovers — two in the final four-plus minutes — to beat the Ironmen 20-16 in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game at Harold L. Bolig Stadium.
Seals defensive backs Danny Shoch and Josh Nylund intercepted KJ Riley on Danville’s last two series after the junior quarterback produced 290 yards of offense to keep the Ironmen close.
Shoch’s pick came on a fourth-and-10 pass from the Seals’ 35-yard line with 4:09 left. Nylund made his second interception of the game on a third-and-31 heave from deep in Ironmen territory after penalties derailed Danville’s last possession.
“I always think we have a chance, whether it be fourth-and-long or whatever,” said Riley. “It was a battle. It just didn’t go in our favor.”
Teams that played to a 7-6 first half traded scores twice after halftime to ratchet up the drama.
Riley booted a 27-yard field goal for a 9-7 lead when the Seals wouldn’t budge on first-and-goal. Selinsgrove then marched 74 yards on 10 plays to score as Schon took five carries for 43 yards and fullback Ryan Aument gained 20 more on three runs. Schon’s 18-yard TD bolt through the middle of the field, which put Selinsgrove (6-3) ahead 13-9, came one play after a holding call negated his 9-yard score.
The big backs combined for 232 of the Seals’ 256 rushing yards.
“Our (offensive) line just went to the second level — push, push, push,” said Schon, “and kept breaking them down.”
“The game plan coming in was to try to take advantage of the size mismatch,” Hicks added. “Nate Schon had — what? — 60, 70 pounds on their inside ‘backers and the nose guard, so that was the plan and the kids did a nice job.”
Danville (4-5) answered with a 66-yard drive that saw Riley convert third-and-18 with a 23-yard dart to Carson Persing. Riley then gained 31 yards on three consecutive runs to the Seals’ 20, but he was forced to the sideline after having the wind knocked out of him. Persing ran several keepers out of the Wildcat formation to bridge the quarters.
When Riley returned, his first play was a 15-yard scoring pass to Persing on a double move to the right corner of the end zone. Riley, who started the game 9-for-9, threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns.
“He’s a tough kid but he got pounded,” Ironmen interim co-coach Brian Raup said. “They put some good hits on him, and they made us move the pocket around too much. When you’ve got that much pressure, it’s hard to sustain things.”
The touchdown put Danville ahead 16-13 with 11 minutes to play, but the lead lasted just 21 seconds. Dean Hollenbach returning the ensuing kick 35 yards to the Selinsgrove 46, and Schon went 54 yards to score on the next snap.
Schon ran into a wall at the line of scrimmage, but he shoved away a defender while backing up about 5 yards and got the corner for a sprint down the right sideline.
“(An Ironmen defender) shedded our one block and he was right there — his head was right in my hip,” Schon said. “I just pushed his helmet down and regrouped, and then I’d seen there was an open lane. Danny (Shoch) — he’s a heckuva blocker for a quarterback — he came around sealed the edge for me and I took it.”
Schon won the Class 3A state championship at 220 pounds last winter, and he manned third base for the Seals’ state champion baseball squad. His season-best effort Friday gave him a team-high 526 rushing yards and nine TDs.
“They’re power, straight-forward football, (and) they make no bones about it. We just didn’t establish that line of scrimmage well enough,” said Raup. “Our D-line was getting blown off the ball, and Selinsgrove did a nice job making holes for Schon. He does not go down easy, and we didn’t get enough guys to him a few times. Three or four guys is even tough to bring down that kid.”
SELINSGROVE 20, DANVILLE 16
Danville (4-5)`0`6`3`7 — 16
Selinsgrove (6-3)`0`7`6`7 — 20
Scoring summary
Second quarter
D-Jagger Dressler 26 pass from KJ Riley (run failed), 5:49
S-Nate Schon 10 run (Kyle Ruhl kick), 2:17
Third quarter
D-FG Riley 27, 8:49
S-Schon 18 run (kick blocked), 4:08
Fourth quarter
D-Carson Persing 15 pass from Riley (Riley kick), 11:00
S-Schon 54 run (Ruhl kick), 10:39
STATISTICS
`D`S
First downs`18`11
Rushes-net yards`26-57`39-256
Passing yardage`232`30
Comp-Att-Int`21-35-3`3-6-1
Fumbles-lost`1-1`0-0
Penalties-yards`8-61`14-112
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Danville: KJ Riley 14-58; Carson Persing 4-8; Jagger Dressler 1-3; Joey Harris 4-(-1); Ty Stauffer 2-(-5); Jack Smiley 1-(-6). Selinsgrove: Nate Schon 19-187, 3TDs; Ryan Aument 7-47; Danny Shoch 6-13; Josh Nylund 1-6; Dean Hollenbach 4-5; Team 2-(-2).
PASSING — Danville: Riley 21-35-3, 232 yds., 2TDs. Selinsgrove: Shoch 3-6-1, 30 yds.
RECEIVING — Danville: Dressler 7-80, TD; Harris 5-34; Persing 3-52; Colton Sidler 3-42; Jaydon Diven 1-10; C.J. Outt 1-10; Stauffer 1-4. Selinsgrove: Christian Kantz 2-22; Nylund 1-8.