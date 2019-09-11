Coordinators Chris Coombe and Brian Raup will be co-interim coaches for Danville's football team for the remainder of the season following the resignation of coach Jim Keiser this week.
Coombe and Raup have coached the Ironmen the past two weeks while Keiser was on suspension. Keiser submitted his resignation on Monday, ending a decade-long run that included nine playoff appearances in his 10 seasons.
The school board will vote on Keiser's resignation at tonight's meeting, board President Kevin Brouse said. While Brouse said the board likely will accept the coach's resignation, he said that wasn't guaranteed.
"The board is pretty strongly divided this time," he said.
He also expects a contentious meeting.
"There's probably going to be a big crowd of boosters," Brouse said. "There's going to be a lot of people speaking in favor of him."
Depending on how many people show up, school officials might have to move the meeting to a larger venue. Brouse said that if they move the meeting, "There will be signs out."
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the Danville Primary School in Room A215.
Keiser led the Ironmen to nine winning seasons in his 10 full years, reaching the District 4 title game six times. His 2010 team won a school-record 12 games, and the 2012 district championship team was the first team in school history to reach the PIAA quarterfinals where it lost to eventual state champion Wyomissing.
Keiser was in his 11th year as head coach at Danville. He was just two wins away from tying Ken Bills (86-41-5) for the most all-time wins in Ironmen history. He finished 84-39 at the school.
Shane Kozick, who graduated in June as Danville's all-time leading receiver, said he respected Keiser and called him a "good mentor."
"It's disappointing. It's a shame," he said. "I had a lot of respect for him. I spent a lot of time with him over the four years I played. I understand some lines have to be drawn, but the way he coached us was part of football. Some people didn't like it, but he never disrespected me."
Raup, who oversees Danville's defense, said the team and coaching staff have been following a similar pattern to the last two weeks, trying to stay focused on each game.
"To be honest, we haven't talked a lot about it as a group," Raup said. "We haven't really addressed it because we've tried to dissociate ourselves from that part of it and focus on football.
"We've tried to keep the focus on the kids, because in the end, it's about them. If we focus on other things, it's not fair to them and the games can get away from us."
Keiser was suspended after an opening win over Shikellamy. It was the second year in a row he was suspended. In January 2018, the board announced that Keiser and his staff would be retained but it would proceed with a “performance improvement plan” for the staff.
The Ironmen will host unbeaten Mifflinburg on Friday night.
"Coach Keiser is a class act," said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler. "I have nothing but respect for him and what he has been able to do at Danville. I have nothing but great things to say about him."
Milton football coach Phil Davis said: "Coach Keiser always treated myself, coaches and players with the utmost respect. He showed great integrity on and off the field. He is a great person and a great coach."
Daily Item reporters Chris Nagy and Joe Sylvester contributed to this story.