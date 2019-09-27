Selinsgrove is hungry for a win.
The Seals suffered a 23-7 loss against Berwick last week, for their third loss in the last four games. Despite the loss, Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks was proud of the way his team fought.
After allowing 16 points in the first half, the Seals held Berwick to a touchdown in the second half.
“Defensively, we were able to limit them,” Hicks said. “We took a lot of positives from that game. It was a struggle for them to move the football throughout most of the game.”
The Seals were unable to score after a first-quarter interception return for a touchdown by Josh Nylund.
“On the offensive side, we struggled to move the football,” Hicks said. “Looking back at film, it was one block here and there. It’s a matter of teaching the kids how to clean up those blocks and improve from it.”
The Seals, who host Loyalsock tonight, have gotten production from several different players.
“It seems like every week there is a guy who has a standout game,” Hicks said.
Sophomore quarterback Danny Shoch has has thrown for more than 150 yards in each of the Seals’ wins this season.
“He’s a young quarterback,” Hicks said. “He’s still learning some things. This year, the game is slowing down for him. His decision making is much improved from last year.”
Hicks said he is pleased with the running back trio of Nate Schon, Dean Hollenbach and Ryan Aument.
Loyalsock (3-2) is also looking to bounce back after a tough loss against Montoursville last week.
“When you have a devastating loss, it gives you the opportunity to look into the mirror and ask some hard questions and make some hard decisions,” Loyalsock coach Justin Van Fleet said.
The Lancers lost 41-6, but are still third in the District 4 Class 3A rankings.
‘We’re looking forward to getting back on the field, and being able to showcase that we’re a team that is improving and can be quite dangerous,” Van Fleet said.
This week is special for Loyalsock’s Micai Henriquez. Henriquez, a senior, will return to the field after a car accident in August left him and three of his teammates injured. He is the last of his four teammates to be cleared.
Last year, Selinsgrove won 34-7 at Loyalsock.
“We’re two pretty evenly-matched teams,” Hicks said. “They’re efficient in their running game. They make some big plays too.
“Offensively, we got to stick with the game plan and hope that we can get some stops of their big plays this week.”
Van Fleet said he expected the Seals to be a challenge.
“They’re a very physical and fast team,” he said. “We’re looking forward to the opportunity to play against a great football team in a very good environment in a great community. Hopefully, we can put up a good showing.”