Midd-West is set to playoff its second playoff game tonight, in its second season as a program.
The Mustangs (4-6) travel to Selinsgrove for a District 4 Class 4A semifinal. The two teams faced off in the same round last season, and the Seals won 21-9.
“We had some goals that were set at the beginning of the season. I reminded the guys that these goals are still in front of us to achieve,” Midd-West coach Brad Hatter.
They know facing the Seals will not be an easy task.
“They are a physical football team,” Hatter said. “We have been telling the guys we have to play physical football and match their intensity,”
The Seals (6-4) are coming off a 17-0 loss to Montoursville last week. Despite not pointing any points on the board, the Seals were strong on defense, allowing only a field goal in the third quarter and a score in the fourth.
“I thought the defense played well,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said. “They gave up a few big plays that ended up being the difference in the game. They played physical, which is important as we head into the postseason.”
As the weather gets colder, the Seals hope to get their running game going.
The Seals offense has a total of 308 carries for 1,095 yards rushing this season.
“Every week looking at film, you can see improvements in different areas and as a coach you want to keep building each week and hopefully peak in the next few weeks,” said Hicks.
Hicks expects the Mustangs to be a challenge. Midd-West is coming off a 39-37 victory over Tunkhannock last week.
Carter Sauer kicked a field goal with two seconds remaining in the game to give the Mustangs the win.
“I was impressed and pleased with how we were able to respond to adversity,” Hatter said. “Oftentimes the team that handles adversity the best is able to come out on top. Our guys were able to do that on Friday.”
Thrilling wins can often give teams momentum heading into their next matchup. Hatter hopes the Mustangs can carry some into tonight.
Sophomore quarterback Christian Regester threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns. The Mustangs added three rushing touchdowns.