When Shamokin beat Selinsgrove last year by 36 points, it served as a wake-up call for District 4 that the Indians were a much different team under coach Henry Hynoski.
Don’t think the Seals forgot that game as they head to Kemp Memorial Stadium to face the Indians tonight in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I contest.
“I brought it up. Shamokin put a pretty good whooping on us,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said. “I think the kids are mentally dialed in. They’d like to get a little revenge.”
The Seals got back to .500 last week with their win over Loyalsock as the defense and special teams made several big plays to set up the offense. Selinsgrove’s offense has made progress each game this season and Hicks expects that to continue.
“We don’t have much of a shot at the league title (the Seals could still split if Lewisburg or Central Mountain beats Jersey Shore), but our goal is to be playing in Week 12 (the date of the district final),” Hicks said. “We want to keep taking those steps forward so we have that we get that opportunity in Week 12.”
Nate Schon leads the Seals with 305 yards rushing and five touchdowns this season. Quarterback Danny Shoch has thrown for 367 yards and five scores. Josh Nylund leads the team with 15 catches and two scores, while Wyatt Metzger has caught three touchdowns and averages more than 24 yards per catch this season.
“(Schon) does a good job when they run the zone scheme in finding the holes. A lot of times it looks like you can get him for a loss before he ends up with 4 or 5 yards,” Hynoski said. “The quarterback is a big, athletic guy who can make plays if you flush him out of the pocket. They have some athletes on the outside who are much more dangerous than their numbers show.”
The Indians have relied on their passing game so far this season. Quarterback Nate Grimes has thrown for 708 and two scores. His top two targets are Matt Schicchitano and Joey Masser. Schicchitano has caught 22 pass for 316 yards and three scores, while Masser has 14 grabs for 262 yards and three scores.
“The kid that jumped out on film to us was Masser, plus he did some damage to us last season,” Hicks said.
It’s just another in a long line of outside threats the Seals defense has had to deal with this season. From Julian Fleming of Southern Columbia to Tegan Wilk and Shawn Sheptock of Berwick to just last week with Rees Watkins of Loyalsock, it seems like the Selinsgrove secondary has been tested nearly every week.
“We’ve seen a good receiver almost every week this season,” Hicks said. “(The Shamokin receivers) are 6-foot-2, rangy, fast and will get up and play the jump ball. We’ve seen a lot of that this season.”
For Shamokin, the Indians would like to get back to running the ball a bit better. They managed just 8 yards last week, but had to deal with two suspensions after two ejections against Lewisburg. Add in some injuries, and the Indians have struggled up front.
“Those two injuries, they are senior captains, they are toughing it out,” Hynoski said. “We get those guys back from missing a game, hopefully we can build more consistency up front.”
However, Hynoski did point out the Indians did have some success against Jersey Shore last week moving the ball on the ground at times.
“When we went to our heavy set, we were able to move the ball,” Hynoski said. “We were getting 4 or 5 yards per clip. If we get that type of consistency, our running game will be all right.”
Of course, Selinsgrove’s 3-5 defense can be tough for any offensive line.
“They fire all those linebackers from everywhere. We all have to aware of responsibilities. The tight ends and running backs have to help,” Hynoski said. “You have to find a way of not letting the turbulence and turmoil they try to cause get to you.”