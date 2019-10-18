Selinsgrove enters tonight’s contest against Danville at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field striving for consistency on the offensive side of the ball.
The Seals are coming in on a three-game winning streak and the Seals feel as though they are turning the corner, especially offensively. In last week’s win over Central Mountain, Dean Hollenbach ran for 102 yards, while Nate Schon closed out the game in the fourth quarter on the ground.
It’s a formula Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks would like see to continue throughout the rest of the season.
“Dean ran really well last week and as Central Mountain wore down, we able to bring Nate in to finish it off,” Hicks said. “When the defense gets tired, it’s nice to bring the in the 230-pound tailback.”
Danville interim co-coach Brain Raup also said you can’t discount quarterback Danny Shoch in the running game either.
“He’ll get to the corner and have the option to run or pass,” Raup said. “They want to be balanced so as a defense we have to be aware for both.”
Hicks likes where his defense is entering the later stages of the regular season. To keep the Ironmen’s three-game losing skid intact, the Seals will have to control the Ironmen on the outside.
“They are undersized at a lot of positions. One of our coaches said they have a bunch of little (Josh) Nylunds running around,” Hicks said. “They are super athletic at pretty much every position.”
If the Seals don’t get pressure, Danville quarterback K.J. Riley (1,489 yards, 16 TDs) could pick apart a Selinsgrove defense that allowed more than 300 yards to Wildcats’ quarterback Zane Probst.
“There is no doubt we struggled at times last week with the pass,” Hicks said. “It’s something we worked on a lot in practice this week.”
Danville’s struggles through the last three weeks of the season have come in protecting Riley.
The Ironmen (4-4) must overcome the Seals (5-3) and their aggressive 3-5 defense to snap their skid.
“That’s exactly what their game is, they are going send at least six guys (on almost every play),” Raup said.
Danville plays the same scheme, but the Seals run it a little differently — differently enough to make a difference.
“(Selinsgrove) is more aggressive than we are (with the 3-5). We read a little bit more than they do,” Raup said. “It helps to prepare for them because we know at least where they will be coming from.
“But you can’t replicate their aggressiveness in practice.”
Raup also said his team is still in a good spot mentally, despite the three-game skid.
“We told the kids that the toughest part of our schedule would be in the latter half,” Raup said. “But we still believe we let one slip away (last week against Shamokin). The kids are hungrier and more focused (this week).”