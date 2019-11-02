SELINSGROVE — Even when things didn’t go right for Selinsgrove during Friday night’s District 4 Class 4A semifinal with Midd-West at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field, it seemed to work out for the Seals.
Facing a third-and-29 in the second quarter, tight end Wyatt Metzger had a 31-yard gain to set up a touchdown.
A mental error in the end zone on an interception saw the Seals take over with the ball on the 1. A false start on the first play placed the ball just outside the Selinsgrove goal line.
Didn’t matter, as Dean Hollenbach took a pitch 99 yards for a touchdown that tied a school record.
Hollenbach finished with 163 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, while fullback Ryan Aument added two rushing scores and a receiving TD to account for three scores himself in Selinsgrove’s 48-6 win over the Mustangs.
“I talked to these guys, that I thought we had some games where we were favored early on in the season, where we left teams hang around,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said. “We didn’t take care of business in the first half.
“That’s my challenge to them all week, come out and do what we need to do in the first half.”
The Seals (7-4) did just that, rolling up 41 points in the first half, and holding the Mustangs (4-7) to negative-9 yards on the ground.
“This team since day one has done a great job stopping the run,” Hicks said of his defense. “I thought if we could contain (Hunter) Wolfley (eight carries, minus-14 yards), I thought we could get after the quarterback. They contained Wolfley early and did a nice job.”
Selinsgrove now gets another chance at Jersey Shore (8-3), a 72-25 winner over Shikellamy in the other semifinal, at 7 p.m. Friday at Thompson Street Stadium, where the Seals lost 36-0 on Aug. 31.
“Playing for a district champion, I’d rather it be here on the turf,” Hicks said. “They put a beating on us in Week 2. I just told the guys that it’s not often in life that you get a do-over.
The Seals jumped on top early, forcing a three-and-out on the first Midd-West drive. Brett Foor’s 23-yard punt return set up Selinsgrove at Midd-West 42. Josh Nylund took a jet sweep 12 yards on the first play, before Nate Schon ripped off a 30-yard TD run. Midd-West blocked the extra point and the Seals led 6-0 with 10:30 left in the first quarter.
The teams the exchanged punts, before Schon picked up a fumbled snap from his defensive tackle position and returned it 13 yards to the Midd-West 7. After a hold, Schon had 15-yard run to set up Aument’s first score, a 2-yard plunge for a 13-0 lead with 3:06 left in the first quarter.
Metzger’s catch-and-run on a crossing route came on the next drive to set up Hollenbach’s first TD, a 3-yard run with 9:15 left to make it 20-0. Aument partially blocked a punt to set up the next scoring drive that covered just 23 yards. Hollenbach capped the drive with a second 3-yard scoring run, set up by his own 20-yard run on the first play of the drive.
Aument caught a 24-yard TD pass with 3:10 left in the second quarter, before Hollenbach’s school-record run came with 1:46 left in the first half.
Hollenbach took a toss to his right and cut up the sideline. He broke an ankle tackle, then shook off an attempt from behind at the 50, crusing untouched the rest of the way. He tied the school record of Andy Sanchez, who had a 99-yard TD run against Jersey Shore on Sept. 6, 1991.
“As soon as I got past the second guy, I knew I was scoring,” Hollenbach said.
Aument added an 11-yard TD run on the opening drive of the third quarter. Midd-West’s lone score came after Gabe Regester recovered a Selinsgrove fumble at the Seals 21. Trey Lauver scored from 3 yards out with three seconds left in the third quarter.
DISTRCT 4 CLASS 4A
SEMIFINAL
NO. 2 SELINSGROVE 48,
NO. 3 MIDD-WEST 6
Midd-West (4-7) 0 0 6 0 — 6
Selinsgrove (7-4) 13 28 7 0 — 48
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Sel-Nate Schon 30 run (kick blocked)
Sel-Ryan Aument 2 run (Kyle Ruhl kick)
Second quarter
Sel-Dean Hollenbach 3 run (Ruhl kick)
Sel-Hollenbach 3 run (Ruhl kick)
Sel-Aument 24 pass from Danny Shoch (Ruhl kick)
Sel-Hollenbach 99 run (Ruhl kick)
Third quarter
Sel-Aument 11 run (Ruhl kick)
MW-Trey Lauver 3 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
MW SEL
First downs 7 13
Rushes-net yards 23-39 35-292
Passing yards 91 87
Passing 7-26-4 4-5-0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 3-3
Penalties-yards 5-35 13-116
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Midd-West: Trey Lauver 8-26, TD; Ethan Schleif 3-17; Christian Regester 4-10; Hunter Wolfley 8-(-14). Selinsgrove: Dean Hollenbach 11-166, 3 TDs; Nate Schon 6-78, TD; Ryan Aument 6-43, 2 TDs; Josh Nylund 2-13; Jack Hawn 7-0; Tyler Dugan 1-0; Travis Meckley 1-(-3); Connor Grove 1-(-5).
PASSING — Midd-West: C. Regester 7-25-4 for 91 yards; Wolfley 0-1-0. Selinsgrove: Danny Shoch 4-5-0 for 87 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Midd-West: Wolfley 4-46; Gabe Regester 2-26; Trent Peachey 1-19. Selinsgrove: Nylund 2-32; Wyatt Metzger 1-31; Aument 1-24, TD.