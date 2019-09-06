MIFFLINBURG — The numbers haven’t been pretty over the last five seasons for the Mifflinburg football team.
Lack of depth and injuries have led to one playoff berth and just 10 wins since 2015 for the Wildcats.
So when Mifflinburg was locked in a tight game at halftime last Friday night against Bloomsburg — a team that beat the Wildcats 39-0 a season ago — it only seemed to be a matter of time before the Panthers pulled away.
However, these Wildcats would like you to know this is a different group, and senior halfback Mason Breed went about proving it against Bloomsburg.
“We have a different mentality about sticking with stuff,” Breed said. “Last year, I don’t think it was as strong as it is this year.
“We were able to pull ourselves together and get the win.”
Breed ran for four touchdowns — three in the second half — all coming after Bloomsburg took a 13-7 lead in the second quarter. Mifflinburg won 39-13.
“We have a group of seniors that got a lot of experience as freshmen,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “They’ve come into their senior year excited, and they want to change the culture around here.
“They want to experience success. They don’t just want to talk about it. They want to do it.”
It’s been a long road for Breed, who ran for 44 yards in the opener of his freshmen season in 2016, but then missed the rest of the season with an injury. He had a 100-yard rushing game in both his sophomore and junior seasons, but missed time both years.
“It was hard. It’s just pushed me to work harder and harder,” Breed said.
Breed, quarterback Gary DeGroat Jr. and wide receiver/linebacker Rylee Stahl, who have been through some trying times on the gridiron, entered 2019 with one last chance to change that.
“It’s everything (to be successful) to us this year. We’ve been working so hard since our freshman year,” Breed said. “This is what we’ve been working toward the last four years.
“What we are doing right now, and what we can do (later in the season).”
That difference is certainly clear on the sidelines in the first two games. The Wildcats are excited and fired up for the season.
“We have a lot of more enthusiasm this year,” Breed said. “And we have a lot more confidence as a team.”
“The seniors have been great team leaders for the young guys, and the young guys have really responded to them,” Dressler said. “It’s been a really good team atmosphere.”
It’s something that’s been building all offseason at Mifflinburg.
“All of our seniors (the Wildcats have 12 total seniors this season) are stepping up to the plate,” Dressler said. “From our junior class down to our freshmen, everybody has made strides.
“We were at team camp and we realized there is a lot to build on from here. There is potential.”
Breed was quick to point to the underclassmen as one of the big reasons for the difference in 2019 for the Wildcats.
“A lot of it comes from the underclassmen coming up on varsity and having success,” Breed said. “It helps push us older guys; we don’t want to be beat out by freshmen or sophomores. It really pushes us. There is a lot of competition in practice.
“It really translates over to the games.”
Dressler thinks that’s a big reason for their 2-0 start as well.
“That’s one of the major things has been the competition. Our mantra this year has been to compete,” Dressler said. “What we’ve had in past years is that upperclassmen hadn’t had to compete for their spots a whole lot, because there hasn’t been guys pushing them as hard as the younger guys (this year) are pushing guys.
“It just makes everybody better.”
The Wildcats hope that translates in just the their third playoff berth since 2010.