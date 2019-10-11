Shamokin and Danville enter tonight’s contest at Ironmen Stadium in the same situation.
Both are fighting for playoff seeding and struggling on offense.
The biggest key in the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover contest is which offense gets on track first.
The Indians are looking to find some consistency up front. They’ve struggled to run the ball this season, and things didn’t get much better last week in a shutout loss to Selinsgrove.
Shamokin has dealt with injuries up front all season and manged just 75 yards on 66 carries — including quarterback sacks — in losses to Jersey Shore and Selinsgrove the last two weeks.
“(Against Jersey Shore) we ran out of linemen. We were hurt and had two out because of suspension,” Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski said. “Everybody was healthy (last week), but now we need to develop that consistency.”
The Ironmen (4-3) enter on a two-game losing skid, and follow the game with the Indians with a home contest against Selinsgrove and a road trip to Southern Columbia to end the season.
“We knew this was going to be the tougher part of our schedule,” Danville co-interim coach Brian Raup said. “I’ve said it 100 times and I can’t stress it enough, we have to be more physical.
“It’s what we’ve been talking about all week.”
It’s another in a long list of teams that are bigger than the Ironmen when they take the field, and is a perfect chance for Danville to work on its physicality.
“No matter the coach at Shamokin, they are always big and physical,” Raup said. “Plus they are in same position as we are. It’s a big game for both of us.”
The Indians (2-5) will look to pressure Danville quarterback K.J. Riley. He’s thrown for an area-high 1,355 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.
“They’re not going to disguise it. They are going to come with at least seven almost every down,” Raup said. “Let’s be honest, that’s been one of our problems this season — handling pressure up front.”
With their struggles in the running game, Shamokin has relied on its outside weapons on offense — athletic wideouts Matt Schicchitano (25 catches, 326 yards, 3 TDs) and Joey Masser (20 catches, 310 yards, 3 TDs).
However, Raup — who doubles as the defensive coordinator — wants the Indians to throw the ball a preponderance of the time. It means the Ironmen have done a good job stopping the Shamokin running game.
“Their athletes could give us trouble on the outside, but we want to make them have to throw the ball,” Raup said. “If they have to throw, that means we’ve been tough on their running game and we’ll be in a better situation (to stop those athletes).”
