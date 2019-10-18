Shamokin and Shikellamy enter tonight’s game hoping to solidify their playoff positioning.
The Indians (No. 8 in District 4 Class 3A) and the Braves (No. 4 in District 4 Class 4A) both currently hold the final district playoff spot in their respective classes.
Both teams are coming off wins. Shamokin jumped out to a big lead last week and held on to defeat Danville 28-21, snapping a four-game losing streak in the process.
“It just goes to show how resilient and tough our team is,” Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski said. “We were able to hold them off. That’s what stood out for me the most. The fact that our guys didn’t crumble when things didn’t go their way.”
Sophomore running back Max Madden gained 111 yards on 25 carries last week for the Indians (3-5).
“We have a good balance,” Hynoski said. “Max turned it on at the end of last season. He has had a couple of huge games this year. Even though he’s a sophomore, we expect him to carry himself like he’s an upperclassman and he does.”
Senior QB Nathan Grimes threw for 171 yards and three touchdowns last week. Senior wide receiver Joey Masser caught three passes for 103 yards and scored two touchdowns.
The Indians are focused on finishing strong.
“My goal is to win the last two games and improve our seeding for the district playoffs,” Hynoski said. “I want to see us executing at a high level as we enter the playoffs.”
Hynoski knows the Indians will have their hands full with Shikellamy (2-6), which has won two of its last three games and scored at least 30 points in each of its last three games.
“We have to do our normal stuff. We have to contain their athletes on the perimeter. I want to see consistency and us establish the run game,” Hynoski said.
The Braves defeated Holy Redeemer 35-7 last week. Junior QB Drew Balestrini completed week passes for 158 yards and a touchdown.
“I think our kids keep on improving,” Shikellamy coach Todd Tilford said. “The main thing is getting a win is a big confidence booster for our guys as they head into the last two home games.”
Joel Derr, a junior, ran for 56 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries last week.
Tilford said he likes the way the Braves are playing as the regular season winds down.
“Balestrini, at quarterback, continues to improve,” he said. “We have three seniors who are a tight-knit group and I think that is going to be important as it starts to get colder.”