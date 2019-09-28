SHAMOKIN — Starting off both halves slowly, Shamokin was unable to dig out of a hole Friday.
The Indians took advantage of a Jersey Shore turnover to keep it close at the half, but they were unable to stop the Bulldogs’ onslaught to begin the second half, and Shamokin fell to Jersey Shore 35-14.
“It was sloppy play all around: pass protection, which was the No. 1 issue, penalties, which was No. 2, and a lack of tackling,” said Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski.
The Indians were held to just 8 rushing yards and 101 total offensive yards as they struggled to find space in the running game. The Indians were tackled for a loss on 12 plays, including four sacks, and Shamokin also committed three turnovers.
Shore quarterback Tanner Lorson threw for 130 yards and ran for 102 to lead the Bulldogs.
“We were going to lean a little bit more on him tonight and he came through,” said Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish.
Jersey Shore dominated field position in the first quarter, as 30 of the 33 plays combined for both teams were run on Shamokin’s side of the 50. That field position finally paid off when a 15-yard punt return by Dalton Dugan set up the Bulldogs at the Shamokin 23 with 3:54 to play in the first quarter. On the first play of the drive, Josh Malicky burst loose around the left side of the line for a 23-yard touchdown run to put Shore on the scoreboard.
An interception and 48-yard return by Shamokin’s Joe Masser on Shore’s next drive gave the Indians the ball at the Bulldogs’ 20. Shamokin took eight plays and two successful fourth-down conversions, to find the end zone on a 1-yard run by Nate Grimes on a fourth-and-goal to tie it 7-7 with 9:23 left in the second.
Owen Anderson picked off Grimes to set up Shore at their own 26 with just 1:23 left in the half. Lorson rolled out and burst loose down the left sideline for a 71-yard touchdown to give Jersey Shore the 14-7 halftime lead.
“He’s a great athlete and we worked on that stuff all week but it was a matter of guys being out of position and not being where they were supposed to be,” Hynoski said of Lorson.
The Bulldogs kept the momentum as they received the second half kickoff and put together an eight-play, 65-yard drive capped by a 26-yard touchdown pass from Lorson to Stanton Westlin to go up 21-7. Just over a minute later, after a three-and-out by Shamokin, Anderson fielded the Shamokin punt and took it 42 yards for a touchdown to give Shore a 28-7 lead.
Masser then picked off a Lorson pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead back to two possessions early in the fourth.
“Joe Masser is a phenomenal football player that really has a passion for the game, and offensively and defensively he just gets it done each and every week,” said Hynoski.
The Bulldogs answered right back on their ensuing possession, going 54 yards in 11 plays for another touchdown when Lorson found Cayden Hess in the end zone from 8 yards out to cap the scoring.
JERSEY SHORE 35, SHAMOKIN 14
Jersey Shore (4-2) 7 7 14 7 — 35
Shamokin (2-4) 0 7 0 7 — 14
First quarter
JS—Josh Malicky 23 run (Cameron Allison kick)
Second quarter
Sham—Nate Grimes 1 run (Carson Ososkie kick)
JS—Tanner Lorson 71 run (Allison kick
Third quarter
JS—Stanton Westlin 26 pass from Tanner Lorson (Allison kick)
JS—Owen Anderson 42 punt return (Allison kick)
Fourth quarter
Sham—Joe Masser 90 interception return (Ososkie kick)
JS—Cayden Hess 8 pass from Lorson (Allison kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
JS S
First downs 15 7
Rushes-yards 34-144 32-8
Passing yards 130 93
Passing 10-24-2 8-19-1
Fumbles-lost 2-0 4-2
Penalties-yards 6-47 8-73
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Jersey Shore: Josh Malicky 18-47, TD; Tanner Lorson 11-102, TD; Dawson Sechrist 3-3; Dalton Dugan 1-2; Owen Anderson 1-minus-10; Shamokin: Max Madden 18-16; Wolfgang Pearson 6-12; Nate Grimes 5-minus-11, TD; Brett Nye 1-minus-3; TEAM 2-minus-4.
PASSING — Jersey Shore: Tanner Lorson 10-24-2, for 130 yards, 2 TDs; Shamokin: Nate Grimes 7-18-1, for 88 yards; Brett Nye 1-1-0, for 5 yards.
RECEIVING — Jersey Shore: Owen Anderson 4-41; Cayden Hess 3-31, TD; Stanton Westlin 2-45, TD; Josh Malicky 1-13. Shamokin: Matt Schiccatano 3-59; Blake Kane 2-11; Joe Masser 1-12; Max Madden 1-6; Wolfgang Pearson 1-5.