LEWISBURG — Marc Persing knew he'd have a young team this season, but he could take solace in the fact he had four-year starter at quarterback.
Not just any four-year starter either, but somebody who would embrace the leadership role needed for the Green Dragons to reach the heights their coach believes they can reach when the district playoffs roll around in November.
"I know everyone says this about their quarterback, but Nick (Shedleski) really is an extension of the staff," said Persing, the third-year Lewisburg coach. "He has a certain calmness around him."
That allows Persing or an assistant coach to not always have to be the one explaining a play or concept.
"If we need tweak the receiver routes during the game or something like that, I'll go to coach (Mark) Burrows to start discussing it," Persing said, "and Nick will come by and say, 'Coach, I got it.'
"As a coach, you don't want to always have to be the one nitpicking at the players all the time. It helps to hear it from another player."
It's a role that Shedleski has embraced from the get-go as the Green Dragons quarterback.
"I feel like, to be honest, I don't think you can be a good quarterback if you're not a good leader. Not to be obvious, but you are literally leading the offense," Shedleski said. "I think you have to be a leader no matter what."
Persing said as Shedleski has gotten older, his type of leadership has changed.
"It started out as his leadership had a barking mentality to it. Not that is the wrong way, but he let everyone know that he's the quarterback," Persing said. "Like I said, he's has a calmness about him.
"He's matured and evolved into the type of leader that doesn't come around very often in high school."
Shedleski said there is a fine line, but he and his teammates are also after the same goal — to win football games.
"(Yeah) there is a line, but off the field we are obviously all friends," Shedleski said. "When it comes down to Friday nights, it's all business, though. It's all about getting it done and getting the win. This doesn't last forever, you want to remember wins, not losses."
There haven't been too many losses in Shedleski's four years as starter under — well not always under — center for the Green Dragons. He'll leave school as the all-time leading passer.
A lot of star quarterbacks started at different positions — former Selinsgrove standout Cory Briggs was an offensive lineman before becoming a quarterback, for example — but Shedleski has wanted to be a quarterback since his first season as a youth football player. His dad, Ken, is a former head coach at Lourdes Regional, and has been an assistant at various schools in the area, including Lewisburg.
"My dad has been teaching to throw since I pretty much came out of the womb," Shedleski said.
He became a four-year starter, but not without some controversy. Former Southern Columbia standout and current Alabama walk-on Stone Hollenbach was a year ahead of Shedleski at Lewisburg.
"My focus going into that season was to try to win that spot. When he ended up moving, it worked in my favor, so I ended up starting," Shedleski said. "I worked really hard throughout junior high to get that spot, though for high school football. It always something I looked forward to — when I was older (and) playing high school football."
Shedleski's first year starting was Michael Ferriero's final year as head coach at Lewisburg where the Green Dragons ran the spread offense. He credits that first year with helping him read defenses throughout his career.
"We had some really good receivers my freshman year and we really wanted to sling it around. It really helped read defenses," said Shedleski, who had a career-high 200 pass attempts as a freshman. "Even though we are much more run-heavy now, that freshman year really helped me develop."
Now there isn't much Shedleski hasn't seen on the football field. Persing says he watches 3-4 hours of film per week, plus he'll play in his 39th high school game of his career at 7 p.m. on Saturday night when the Green Dragons host Bloomsburg at Selinsgrove High School.