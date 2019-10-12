BERWICK — Two snaps after Shikellamy saw a long touchdown pass spoiled by penalty Friday, Brayden Long made a catch worthy of the Braves’ season highlight reel.
Long crossed the field from right to left out of a three-receiver set and thrust his right hand forward to spear Drew Balestrini’s bullet on a dead sprint, converting second-and-16.
“It was a little low and little out in front, but you gotta do what you gotta do,” Long said with a smile. “Kinda just reached out and, hey, it was there.”
“Great catch,” Balestrini added. “He bailed me out.”
The play stood out among a slew of passes Shikellamy used to break open a 35-7 victory over Holy Redeemer in an unusual nonleague game played at Berwick’s venerable Crispin Memorial Field.
The Braves and winless Royals were matched when their former Week 8 opponents — Southern Columbia and Wyoming Area, respectively — created a high-profile showdown further north.
So rather than trying to catch a Tiger by the tail, Shikellamy (2-6) became the steamroller, scoring on five of six first-half possessions to trigger the mercy rule after halftime.
“We feel we play a tough schedule, and we’ve been close several times,” said Braves coach Todd Tilford. “We’ve got two home games left, and I think it’s a good confidence-builder going into the last two games.”
Shikellamy’s first three scoring drives averaged seven plays and 56 yards. The fourth was a one-play touchdown run set up by Duncan Weir’s fumble recovery on a kickoff. Then the Braves beat the halftime gun with Balestrini hitting five of his last six passes of the half — each to a different receiver — including a fourth-and-goal TD to Long that made it 35-0 with 52 seconds left.
“Obviously the run game did great; they did their job. The line, they gave me time,” said Balestrini, who was 8-of-13 for 158 yards — all in the first half. “When we were pounding the rock, the corner kind of slips up a little bit and guys get open. It felt great to connect on them.”
There was a Shikellamy pass play of at least 18 yards on all but the scoring drive preceded by the Weir fumble recovery.
Balestrini’s 24-yard lob to Davis Marshall put the Braves in the red zone for the first time. Nathan Minnier gained 5 yards on consecutive carries to cap the 72-yard march for a 7-0 lead.
Long got free down the middle of the field for a 34-yard gain to the Holy Redeemer 11 that led to the first of Joel Derr’s two TDs.
Derr closely followed Long’s one-handed grab with a 20-yard burst that set up Coltyn Sempko’s 2-yard score. On the ensuing kickoff, the ball was jarred loose from the Royals’ Peter Shay and Weir covered it at the 17. Derr bolted through the middle and split two defenders at the goal line for the Braves’ second score in 15 seconds and a 28-0 lead. Derr ran for a team-high 56 yards in the half.
Balestrini then had completions of 9, 10, 15 and 35 yards — the latter on a third-and-10 floater to Mason Brubaker — ahead of a 13-yard touchdown to Long to cap the first-half scoring.
“I really trust Drew as a quarterback, and we really work hard at practice,” said Long, who caught three balls for 65 yards. “I think it’s showing in games.”
On that final scoring drive, the Braves took over at their 33 with 3:14 left in the half following a Holy Redeemer punt. After starting with pair of incompletions on passes that sailed high, Balestrini was sharp on the series to the point his passing overcame a holding penalty from the Royals 8.
“Drew’s been getting more comfortable,” said Tilford, “and that’s something we’re going to have to do because sometimes teams choose to load the box and we’ve got to make some of those one-on-one plays.”
Shikellamy limited the Royals to 56 total yards, just 25 of them through three quarters.
SHIKELLAMY 35, HOLY REDEEMER 7
Shikellamy (2-5)`14`21`0`0 — 35
Holy Redeemer (0-7)`0`0`0`7 — 7
Scoring summary
First quarter
S-Nathan Minnier 5 run (Jon Gittens kick), 7:57
S-Joel Derr 2 run (Gittens kick), 2:54
Second quarter
S-Coltyn Sempko 2 run (Gittens kick), 4:43
S-Derr 17 run (Gittens kick), 4:28
S-Brayden Long 13 pass from Drew Balestrini (Gittens kick), 0:52.2
Fourth quarter
HR-Ryan Williams 5 run (Nate Roppert kick), 3:09
STATISTICS
`S`HR
First downs`15`7
Rushes-net yards`36-166`17-27
Passing yardage`167`49
Comp-Att-Int`9-16-0`7-15-0
Fumbles-lost`0-0`2-1
Penalties-yards`7-75`0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shikellamy: Joel Derr 7-56, 2 TDs; Coltyn Sempko 7-44, TD; Alex Geiser 8-26; Nathan Minnier 3-13, TD; Brayden Long 2-10; Gage Wolfe 3-10; Jacob Hernandez 1-4; Drew Balestrini 4-4; Team 1-(-1). Holy Redeemer: Colin Conway 10-22; Ryan Williams 3-6, TD; Christian Leon 3-(-1); Peter Shay 1-0.
PASSING — Shikellamy: Balestrini 8-13-0, 158 yds., TD; Caleb Yoder 1-3-0, 9 yds. Holy Redeemer: Conway 6-14-0, 37 yds.; Williams 1-1-0, 12 yds.
RECEIVING — Shikellamy: Long 3-65, TD; Davis Marshall 2-39; Mason Brubaker 1-10; Wolfe 1-10; Jon Gittens 1-9; John Peifer 1-9. Holy Redeemer: Zach Perta 3-28; Alex Hajkowski 2-11; Anthony Mandoza 1-7; Matt Schuler 1-3.