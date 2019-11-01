There is one obvious thing that can’t happen to fourth-seeded Shikellamy if the Braves want to upset No. 1 seed Jersey Shore tonight at Thompson Street Stadium in the semifinals of the District 4 Class 4A playoffs.
Shikellamy can’t fall behind early.
The Braves quickly fell behind by 20 points in the opening quarter in their 39-8 loss to the Bulldogs in the regular season.
“I think they scored on their first three drives,” Shikellamy coach Todd Tilford said. “It’s important to play well early every week, but I think it’s especially important this week if we are going to pull off the upset.”
Shikellamy (4-6) also knows that its offensive resurgence will be important in pulling off the surprise. The Braves will have to put together some scoring drives because the Bulldogs potent offense is going to score some points. The Braves also know that the longer they have the ball, the longer they keep the potent offense of Jersey Shore off the field.
The Braves scored just 38 points in the first half of the season, but have rolled up four wins in the last five games as Shikellamy has averaged 32.2 points in that span. Five players have 30 or more carries for a balanced Shikellamy running attack — led by fullback Joel Derr’s 427 yards and five touchdowns.
Junior Drew Balestrini has also grown into his role as quarterback, throwing for 984 yards and eight touchdowns for the Braves. Brayden Long (11 catches, 263 yards, three TDs) and Davis Marshall (14-224, three TDs) have been his top targets.
“We are definitely a more confident team (than the last time we played),” Tilford said. “They have been practicing hard and working really hard.”
Toppling the Bulldogs — who repeated as Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I champions for the first time in school history — will a tough task. Jersey Shore, looking for its third district championship in four years, have rolled up big numbers behind quarterback Tanner Lorson.
“It really does start with our line,” Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish said. “We were young there to start the season, but they’ve really jelled as the season as progressed.”
The senior has thrown for 2,316 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, while leading the team in rushing yards as well with 759 yards and five touchdowns. Four receivers have caught at least 25 passes, led by sophomore Cayden Hess, who leads the team with 44 catches, while Stanton Westlin has 36 grabs for 778 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
“We have to tackle better than we did in the first game,” Tilford said. “Our best defense just might be our offense keeping them off the field sometimes. We have to put some drives together to keep them on the sideline.”
The winner of tonight’s game plays the winner of the other semifinal — Selinsgrove and Midd-West. The Bulldogs would host with the victory. Shikellamy would be on the road if it pulls off the upset.