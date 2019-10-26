SUNBURY — After Shikellamy’s first win of the season against Central Mountain five weeks ago, Braves’ senior offensive lineman Derek Reitz said the team really liked it.
“It made us want more,” Reitz said.
Winning proved contagious for the Braves, who enter the upcoming District 4 playoffs on a hot streak after a 35-14 win over Milton on Friday.
Shikellamy (4-6) scored the first 35 points of the game, grinding out 216 yards rushing spread over seven ball carriers and gave its seniors a win in their final game at Shikellamy Stadium.
“We spread the ball around and got certain people on certain plays,” Reitz said. “It’s like we’re a completely new team. We’ve really been playing as a family.”
Shikellamy coach Todd Tilford echoed Reitz’s thoughts.
“This is a really tight-knit group,” Tilford said.
On the cusp of a trip to the District 4 playoffs for the first time since 2017, Shikellamy jumped to a 35-0 lead with 11:48 left in the third quarter after Zahki Nettles returned the second-half kickoff 69 yards.
The Braves used rushing touchdowns from Joel Derr, Bradyen Long and Nathan Minnier to build a quick 21-0 advantage, and then hit a home run with an 89-yard touchdown pass from Drew Balestrini to Ryan Castillo.
“We built some momentum in the second half of the season,” Tilford said. “We talked to the group about the importance of this game and about sending the seniors out as winners.”
The Black Panthers (0-10), however, didn’t go down easily. Sophomore Ashton Canelo rushed for a game-high 96 yards on 19 carries, completed a 29-yard halfback option pass to Xzavier Minium and added six catches for 93 yards. Canelo scored both Milton touchdowns, the first on a 32-yard reception and the second on a 65-yard fumble return.
“That’s a kid who plays every play like it’s his last, and has given his best every time he’s out there,” said Milton coach Phil Davis.
Junior quarterback Ethan Rowe topped 100 yards of offense for the Black Panthers in the loss, throwing for 93 yards and rushing for 21 more.
Milton kept plugging away, and though the Black Panthers fell, they ended the season with momentum to build on for 2020.
“I don’t want it to be next August yet,” Davis said. “I want our kids to get the time to get bigger and stronger first.”
On the Shikellamy sideline, Friday’s win marked the culmination of a furious second half rally to three wins in a row, four out of five while all the while averaging over 34 points per game.
“I’ll remember all of the seniors, the Shamokin game (a 21-20 win in which Shikellamy scored the final 14 points),” Reitz said. “To start 0-5 and come back and win the second half of the season ... we’re very excited. We turned things around.”
SHIKELLAMY 35, MILTON 14
Milton (0-10) 0 0 0 14 — 14
Shikellamy (4-6) 21 7 7 0 — 35
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
S-Joel Derr 10 run (Jon Gittens kick)
S-Brayden Long 4 run (Gittens kick)
S-Nathan Minnier 5 run (Gittens kick)
Second quarter
S-Ryan Castillo 89 pass from Drew Balestrini (Gittens kick)
Third quarter
S-Zahki Nettles 69 kickoff return (Gittens kick)
Fourth quarter
M-Ashton Canelo 32 pass from Ethan Rowe (Trace Witter kick)
M-Canelo 65 fumble return (Witter kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
M S
First downs 10 11
Rushes-yards 32-119 33-216
Passing 9-23-2 1-5-0
Passing yards 122 89
Total offense 231 305
Penalties 4-30 8-69
Fumbles-lost 2-1 4-3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Milton: Ashton Canelo 19-96; Ethan Rowe 7-21; Brent Mitch 1-4; Dillan Ando 1-2; Caleb Colley 1-2; Evan Kurtz 1-1; Ethan Minium 1-0; Xzavier Minium 1-minus-5. Shikellamy: Joel Derr 7-65 TD; Gage Wolfe 5-16; Brayden Long 4-47 TD; Nathan Minnier 4-26 TD; Colton Sempko 3-17; Drew Balestrini 2-21; Zahki Nettles 1-9; Ayram Colon-Rivera 1-6; Jake Reedy 1-0; TEAM 3-minus-3.
PASSING — Milton: Ethan Rowe 8-20-1, for 93 yards, TD; Ashton Canelo 1-3-1, for 29 yards. Shikellamy: Drew Balestrini 1-5-0, for 89 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Milton: Ashton Canelo 6-93 TD; Xzavier Minium 3-29. Shikellamy: Ryan Castillo 1-89 TD.