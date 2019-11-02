JERSEY SHORE — Shikellamy coach Todd Tilford felt his team had a good week of practice and was ready to come into Jersey Shore and compete in Friday’s District 4 Class 4A semifinal.
Jersey Shore had other plans. The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and added a safety in the first quarter, Shikellamy turned the ball over five times, and the Bulldogs ran away with a 72-25 win over Shikellamy.
“I thought we were ready to play. We had a good week of practice, but they came out very physical. It got out of hand so fast and it took us out of it,” said Tilford. “We didn’t tackle well enough to to compete tonight. We’re down 21 very quickly, and they’re a good football team.”
The Bulldogs dominated the Braves on both sides of the ball. Jersey Shore racked up 35 first downs — including 26 in the first half — and finished with 405 rushing yards. The Bulldog defense held Shikellamy to just 112 yards on the ground, 77 of which came on a single play. Shikellamy managed just 165 yards and its five turnovers resulted in 21 additional points for Jersey Shore.
“We had a great week of practice. We had hard practices, tried to put our guys in hard situations and had to work really hard in the rain (on Thursday), so I’m really proud of our guys,” said Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish. “Shikellamy has some talented players, and they really had it clicking these last several weeks and caused some problems for people.”
Jersey Shore took a 30-0 lead after taking advantage of the Braves’ first turnover early in the second quarter.
On the Braves’ ensuing possession, Joel Derr broke loose for a 77-yard touchdown run to put Shikellamy on the board. That was answered immediately by Jersey Shore as Tanner Lorson found Cayden Hess in the corner of the end zone for 6-yard touchdown pass to make it 37-6.
Shikellamy answered back with its longest drive of the game, a 10-play, 72-yard drive that was aided by four Jersey Shore penalties and was capped by an 8-yard run by Drew Balestini.
Jersey Shore stretched its lead 51-12 with under a minute to play in the first half.
Zahki Nettles returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards to cut the deficit to 51-19 heading into halftime.
Shikellamy’s final score of the night came on the first play of the fourth quarter on a nice halfback pass as Nathan Minnier took the pitch and found an open Mason Brubaker in the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown pass.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A
Semifinal
JERSEY SHORE 72, SHIKELLAMY 25
Shikellamy (4-7) 0 19 0 6 — 25
Jersey Shore (8-3) 23 28 21 0 — 72
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
JS-Tanner Lorson 9 run (Cam Allison kick)
JS-Dawson Sechrist 1 run (run failed)
JS-Lorson 1 run (Lorson run)
JS-Safety
Second quarter
JS-Sechrist 1 run (Allison kick)
Shik-Joel Derr 77 run (kick failed)
JS-Cayden Hess 6 pass from Lorson (Allison kick)
Shik-Drew Balestrini 8 run (run failed)
JS-Hess 5 pass from Lorson (Allison kick)
JS-Josh Malicky 8 run (Allison kick)
Shik-Zahki Nettles 84 kickoff return (Jon Gittens kick)
Third quarter
JS-Malicky 2 run (Allison kick)
JS-Sechrist 2 run (Allison kick)
JS-Allison 9 run (Allison kick)
Fourth quarter
Shik-Mason Brubaker 36 pass from Nathan Minnier (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Shik JS
First downs 13 35
Rushes-yards 28-112 60-405
Passing 4-13-0 6-15-0
Passing yards 53 70
Fumbles-lost 7-5 2-0
Penalties-yards 9-60 9-99
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shikellamy: Drew Balestrini 11-10, TD; Joel Derr 5-91, TD; Coltyn Sempko 4-22; Zahki Nettles 3-(-10); Nathan Minnier 2-1; Brayden Long 1-8; Gage Wolfe 1-2; TEAM 1-(-12). Jersey Shore: Josh Malicky 20-215, 2 TDs; Tanner Lorson 15-63, 2 TDs; Dawson Sechrist 11-106, 3 TDs; Donald Steinbacher 4-(-2); Hayden Packer 3-6; Owen Anderson 2-18; Cam Allison 2-8, TD; Connor Davis 2-(-6); Kooper Peacock 1-(-3).
PASSING — Shikellamy: Drew Balestrini 3-12-0, for 17 yards; Nathan Minnier 1-1-0, for 36 yards, TD. Jersey Shore: Tanner Lorson 6-14-0, for 70 yards, 2 TDs; Connor D. Avis 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Shikellamy: Davis Marshall 2-15; Mason Brubaker 1-36, TD; Zakhi Nettles 1-2. Jersey Shore: Cayden Hess 3-30, 2 TDs; Owen Anderson 2-29; Anthony Shaffer 1-11.