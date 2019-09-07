SUNBURY — Todd Tilford thought his quarterback, Shikellamy junior Drew Balestrini, scored on a 1-yard sneak in the third quarter.
Davis Marshall, the Braves' junior tight end, believed he caught a scoring pass at the back of the end zone early in the fourth.
Neither touchdown was awarded, but either one — plus a two-point conversion — would have tied Loyalsock and erased Shikellamy's distressing start to Friday's game.
Instead, despite starting four consecutive second-half series in Lancers' territory, the Braves were blanked over the final 24 minutes and dropped their third consecutive game, 30-12.
"The way we started, down 13-0 two minutes in ... It was bang-bang (into that deficit), but even so our kids recovered," said Tilford, Shikellamy's coach. "The kids were battling. We just couldn't finish off (the drives).
"It was too much to overcome against a good 'Sock team."
Lancers freshman tailback Davion Hill scored four touchdowns, two in the opening two minutes, and finished with 199 yards of offense, including 137 rushing on 22 carries.
Zahki Nettles scored two second-quarter TDs to pull the Braves within 20-12 at halftime. The junior halfback amassed all but 29 of his 212 all-purpose yards on kick returns.
"We got down in the first quarter," Nettles said, "but we tried to fight back."
Loyalsock bolted to the early lead when Hill caught a third-down pass in the left flat, and went 62 yards to score on the game's first series. Shikellamy fumbled the ball on the ensuing kick, and the Lancers needed just two plays to cover 26 yards with Hill running for the last 5.
The defenses stiffened, forcing a sequence of six punts before Hill coughed up the ball in Braves territory. Shikellamy's Gage Wolfe caught the loose ball over his shoulder and rumbled 42 yards to the Lancers' 33. Though Loyalsock held, a roughing-the-punter penalty gave the Braves new life, and Nettles broke a 23-yard scoring run on the next snap.
The Lancers answered with a nine-play, 59-yard drive for a 20-6 lead on Hill's 3-yard TD with 1:31 left in the half. Nettles, though, returned the ensuing kick 90 yards — perhaps covering twice as much ground as he crossed the field twice — to make it 20-12 at the break.
"I couldn't do without (kick return partner Rashawn Martin)," said Nettles. "I mean, the little freshman, we told him to block the end and I'd score, and he blocked the end and I scored. Honestly, couldn't do it without the other 10 guys on the field. I told them if they blocked, I'd deliver. I give it all to them, to be honest."
Loyalsock lost fumbles on three consecutive series in the third quarter, recovered by Kurtis Raker, Coltyn Sempko and Nathan Minnier, respectively. They — and Nettles' 60-yard kick return to begin the second half — gave the Braves an average starting field position of the Loyalsock 30 for four drives in the third. Two of them produced first downs and apparent touchdowns, but none of them changed the score.
"It's the same thing — last year and these first three games — we're like seriously one or two plays away," said Tilford. "We just didn't make those plays."
Midway through the third, Balestrini hit Mason Brubaker for a 34-yard gain to the 3-yard line. After Nettles ran for a yard, Balestrini seemingly surged through the middle across the goal line, but the side judge marked him inches shy of paydirt. The Braves committed a procedure penalty and couldn't punch it in on two cracks from the 5.
"From the booth, I thought he was in," said Tilford.
Shikellamy got the ball back when Marshall decked Lancers quarterback Chase Cavanaugh and Minnier recovered at the Loyalsock 41. Soon after, Marshall appeared to grab a 21-yard scoring pass amid three defenders while falling out of the back of the end zone. Pass interference was called on the play, moving the ball to the 11, but the drive stalled.
"The ref ... said I didn't grab it; he said I was out of bounds," said Marshall. "He said I didn't make the catch. I thought I did."
Hill's fourth touchdown gave Loyalsock breathing room with 8:46 to play. The Lancers then tacked on a field goal midway through the fourth.
"It's frustrating," said Nettles. "Our offense just has to get timing and start going. Practice and practice is going to make us go, get that spark a little easier."
LOYALSOCK 30, SHIKELLAMY 12
Loyalsock (2-1)`13`7`0`10 — 30
Shikellamy (0-3)`0`12`0`0 — 12
Scoring summary
First quarter
L—Davion Hill 62 pass from Chase Cavanaugh (Brady Dowell kick), 10:53
L—Hill 5 run (kick failed), 10:06
Second quarter
S—Zahki Nettles 23 run (run failed), 4:01
L—Hill 3 run (Dowell kick), 1:31
S—Nettles 90 kick return (kick blocked), 1:13
Fourth quarter
L—Hill 18 run (Dowell kick), 8:46
L—Dowell 28 field goal, 6:29
STATISTICS
`L`S
First downs`20`6
Rushes-net yards`45-190`26-47
Passing yardage`209`79
Comp-Att-Int`13-23-0`5-22-2
Fumbles-lost`4-4`7-2
Penalties-yards`6-60`12-69
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Loyalsock: Davion Hill 22-137, 3 TDs; Chase Cavanaugh 17-42; Simone Mileto 4-13; Team 2-(-2). Shikellamy: Zahki Nettles 4-29, TD; Coltyn Sempko 3-9; Joel Derr 4-8; Duncan Weir 1-5; Nathan Minnier 1-1; Braydon Wertman 1-(-2); Drew Balestrini 12-(-3).
PASSING — Loyalsock: Cavanaugh 13-23-0, 209 yds., TD. Shikellamy: Balestrini 5-20-1, 79 yds.; Wertman 0-1-1; Team 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Loyalsock: Nolin Damiano 3-55; Rees Watkins 3-41; Joeb Schurer 3-40; Keon Burkholder 2-12; Hill 1-62, TD; Nick Vandevere 1-(-1). Shikellamy: Mason Brubaker 2-43; Davis Marshall 1-24; Jon Gittens 1-6; Eric Shoch 1-6.