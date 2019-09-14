HALIFAX — Not too many football players have the opportunity to carry out two potential game-preserving defensive efforts over the course of one season — or even throughout the duration of their careers in helmets and shoulder pads.
Jonathon Snyder made that happen twice … in a span of about eight minutes. There’s a caveat, however, as only one of those memorable plays counted.
While Snyder had a potential 71-yard interception return wiped out by a personal foul penalty — his side did maintain possession — his strip following a Harold Bowman catch in the dramatic final moments enabled Millersburg to hold on for a dramatic 21-19 victory over Halifax on Friday.
“It was all about trusting your team,” Snyder said. “I trusted my boys to make plays. I knew we had it the whole time, no doubt.”
“It gave me gray hair the whole way through it,” Millersburg coach Aaron Wright added.
Snyder had an earlier pick for the Indians (2-2 overall, 2-1 TVL), who collared their first league victory since late in the 2015 season. Aaron Wright’s squad also picked up matching 2-yard touchdown runs from Aiden Harman and Chance Crawford.
Harman also heaved a 60-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Casner in the third quarter.
Halifax (0-4, 0-3) posted its lone offensive score on a 12-yard pass from Micah Deitrich to Ryan Stahl, but the Wildcats certainly upped the blood pressure levels of everyone on hand when Hunter Smith returned an interception 31 yards for one TD and Bryce Enders followed several minutes later by wheeling 90 yards with an Indian fumble.
When Crawford squirted over from the 2 with 1:50 gone in the fourth quarter, Wright’s Indians were sitting on a 21-7 lead. On Halifax’s next possession, Snyder stepped in front of a Deitrich delivery at his own 29 and quickly went yard for a touchdown that could have made the locally televised affair a three-possession contest.
That potential game-preserving takeaway was wiped out, however, by one of Millersburg’s 11 penalties (for 110 yards). Fortunately, the Indians kept the ball.
Not for long, though, as Smith swiped a Harman pass on the third play of the ‘Burg’s possession, scooting 31 yards for a TD with 7:48 to play that made it 21-13. Harman atoned on the PAT, blocking Tai Lehman’s placement attempt.
Hardly dismayed, the Indians clicked off a lengthy march that moved Wright’s club to the Halifax 5. Then, on second-and-goal, Caden Feaster was bobbling Harman’s handoff when Konner Lehman cuffed the ‘Burg junior and the ball squirted free.
Enders wasted little time scooping up the football and returning it 90 yards for a touchdown that pulled Earl Mosley’s bunch within two points (21-19) with just 2:12 to go. Harman blocked the two-point pass.
One play after stocky lineman Jaben Jury covered an onside kick, Crawford fumbled and Halifax recovered
After two running plays netted nothing, Deitrich fired a pass toward the visiting boundary that Bowman caught — a completion that would have gained 11 yards and moved the sticks. Harman, though, stood up the Wildcats senior.
And while Harman stood Bowman up, Snyder went for the ball and pulled it loose, allowing the Indians to regain possession at their own 42.
“When the first guy gets there, the second guy strips the ball,” Snyder said.
MILLERSBURG 21, HALIFAX 19
Millersburg 0 7 7 7 — 21
Halifax 0 0 7 12 — 19
Second quarter
M-Aiden Harman 2 run (Nate Leaman kick), 5:21
Third quarter
H-Ryan Stahl 12 pass from Micah Deitrich (Tai Lehman kick), 6:44
M-Kyle Casner 60 pass from Harman (Leaman kick), 5:09
Fourth quarter
M-Chance Crawford 2 run (Leaman kick), 10:10
H-Hunter Smith 31 interception return (kick blocked), 7:48
H-Bryce Enders 90 fumble return (pass failed), 2:12
TEAM STATS
M H
First downs 13 12
Rushing yards 36-157 33-(-7)
Passing yards 110 181
Comp-Att-Int 3-10-2 15-23-3
Penalties-yards 11-110 9-90
Punts-average 1-32.0 3-26.0
Fumbles-lost 4-3 4-2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Millersburg: Chance Crawford 23-114 (TD), Aiden Harman 7-30 (TD), Caden Feaster 4-16, Team 2-(minus-3); Halifax: Bryce Enders 18-20, Hunter Smith 8-20, Micah Deitrich 5-(minus-13), Team 2-(minus-34).
PASSING — Millersburg: Harman 3-10-2-110 (TD); Halifax: Deitrich 15-23-3-181 (TD).
RECEIVING — Millersburg: Kyle Casner 2-83, Feaster 1-27; Halifax: Ryan Stahl 6-82 (TD), Judah Miller 2-47, Harold Bowman 3-24; Smith 2-23, Enders 2-5.