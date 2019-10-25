Southern Columbia and its defense know exactly what to expect when Danville pays a visit tonight in the regular-season finale.
Coach Jim Roth expects to see a whole bunch of quarterback KJ Riley. The junior has 2,120 total yards of offense this season and leads the area with 1,721 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes this season.
“He’s a dual-threat quarterback, not just with his scrambles, but they’ve been using him a lot of designed runs as well,” Roth said. “He’s pretty much their offense right now.”
It’s been a long second half of the season for the Danville football team, and it doesn’t get any easier on the road against the Tigers.
The Tigers (9-0) have an 80-game regular season winning streak. Their last regular-season loss was 22-21 to Mount Carmel on Oct. 28, 2011. Southern Columbia hasn’t lost any game in 41 contests, so a team like Danville — in the midst of a four-game losing streak — has a tough hill to climb.
“We are looking for small victories. We’ll start with a first down, then look to a sustain a drive, then maybe get a touchdown,” Danville interim co-coach Brian Raup said. “On defense, let’s get a stop, make them punt.
“Small victories is what we are looking to start with.”
Raup and his squad are being realists, but they aren’t going to roll over for the Tigers either.
“You can’t expect everything to go right when we get over there, but we are going over to give our best 48 minutes,” Raup said. “The kids know the quality of opponent they are lining up against. We aren’t going to back away from it.”
Roth also warns that after this season, this becomes a much different game for the Tigers.
“You look at this game last season and they had a bunch of seniors on both sides of the ball. You go down the list and they lost everybody. You like at their lineup now and it’s young and it’s small,” Roth said. “I know they put one us on junior high, and this team is very young. Their future is very bright. They have a lot of talent on the junior high level, and the kids playing now are going to be around for a couple of more years.”
It’s all about making improvements for the Ironmen (4-5), who still will be in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs. Danville is looking at a road game next week against either Loyalsock or Central Columbia, both teams that beat Danville earlier this season.
“We still have a lot to play for. We’ve made the postseason, regardless of the outcome of this game,” Raup said. “We have to concentrate on getting better every week. I thought we improved a little bit against Selinsgrove, but we still made some mistakes.
“Let’s work on those mistakes this week and get better for the postseason.”
With the amount talent Southern Columbia has on the field, Raup want its his squad to remember one thing.
“I’ve told them all week when they look back on this,” Raup said, “‘This is the best team you’ll ever be on the field with.’”