For the second week in a row, Southern Columbia will put its unblemished record on the line against another unbeaten and state-ranked opponent.
A week after blanking Class 4A No. 3 Wyoming Area, the Tigers (8-0) head to Montoursville tonight to face the No. 3 Class 3A Warriors (8-0) in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game.
Both coaches agreed that this game would be more beneficial than the originally scheduled Week 9 contests.
Montoursville dropped a non-conference game with Towanda and Southern scrapped a HAC-III game with Hughesville.
“This opened up the opportunity for us to play them this week,” Montoursville coach JC Keefer said. “It was really the perfect situation.
“With no disrespect to Towanda, playing them this week would not have made us better. We believe playing Southern will make us better,” Keefer said. “This may be the best team to ever come through District 4 and, at the end of the day, we are all teachers and coaches. I teach my kids to never back down from anything and this was a great opportunity to compete against the best.”
Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said taking on back-to-back state-ranked opponents will be a “late-season measuring stick to see where we are at compared with some other good teams in the region.”
The Tigers are bidding to extend their state record regular-season winning streak to 80 games. Montoursville has outscored its opponents 383-56 while the Tigers have a score differential of 413-20.
Roth said Montoursville is balanced offensively.
He said he has been impressed with senior quarterback Hunter Shearer, who is 45-of-76 passing for 841 yards and 10 touchdowns, and senior tailback Logan Ott (54 carries, 385 yards, nine TDs.
Montoursville and Southern scrimmaged in the preseason for many years, then played during the regular season several times until the HAC schedule changed last season.
“Obviously we knew this group was exceptional,” Keefer said. “Last year was the first year we had not played Southern in quite a few years, whether it was in the playoffs or the regular season. However, after breaking down the film, it is amazing to me how much these great players down there have improved.
“I think their team speed is what stands out the most. They are tenacious on both sides of the ball and fly around like no team I’ve ever seen.”
Southern Columbia senior halfback Gaige Garcia has rushed for 876 yards and 17 TDs (averaging 14.1 yards per carry) and his brother sophomore halfback Gavin has 815 yards and 16 TDs (16.6 average). Senior quarterback Preston Zachman is 46-of-79 passing for 946 yards and 12 TDs.
“I think Preston Zachman doesn’t get enough credit,” Keefer said. “He’s super talented and is a really tough kid. Their offensive and defensive lines are dominant and, in typical fashion, don’t get as much credit as they should.”
As much credit as the Tigers get offensively, the defense has been similarly dominant.
“I can’t say enough about the defense on this team,” Roth said. “They are as good as any defense we’ve ever had. The numbers bear it out and (so does) the way they’ve played every week.”