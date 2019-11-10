CATAWISSA — There were many times last season when Gavin Garcia, as a freshman, heard his style might not work as well at the high school level.
However, Garcia knew his style could work at the varsity level — it did at every other level.
“It’s definitely a feel thing. I feel like everytime I put my foot on the ground and make those cuts, that’s it going to work out,” said Garcia, who rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown in Southern Columbia’s quick 42-0 win over North Penn-Mansfield in the District 4 Class 2A semifinals.
Garcia had a 26-yard TD run to cap the first-quarter scoring, in which the Panthers had him hemmed in for about a 4-yard gain on the left sideline, but he stopped, reversed field and scored at the right pylon to give the Tigers a 28-0 lead.
“I think Gavin ran about a mile-and-a-half in the first half of the game,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said.
North Penn-Mansfield (5-7) gave the Tigers a better game than last week’s opponent Towanda.
“They played much more competitive football than what we saw last week,” Roth said. “Their kids hustled. They played aggressively. It was a much more competitive game and some much better work for us, overall.”
Not to say it was close as the Tigers scored on their first five possessions and led 35-0 with 10:57 in the first half left after Gaige Garcia — four carries, 154 yards, 2 TDs — raced 89 yards for a TD.
Preston Zachman threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter, both to Julian Fleming, who finished with four grabs for 63 yards.
Southern Columbia’s other touchdown came on the defensive end when Gavin Garcia stepped in front of pass at the 42, stopped himself from going out of bounds, then tip-toed down the sideline for a touchdown with 5:10 left in the second quarter.
The Tigers now face Mount Carmel, a team they beat 48-0 on Aug. 31, tentatively set to be played at Southern Columbia at 7 p.m. on Saturday for the district championship.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A
SEMIFINAL
at Jim Roth Field, Southern Columbia
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 42,
NORTH PENN-MANSFIELD 0
NP-Mansfield (5-7) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Southern Col. (11-0) 28 14 0 0 — 42
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SC-Julian Fleming 10 pass from Preson Zachman (Ethan Haupt kick)
SC-Gaige Garcia 45 run (Haupt kick)
SC-Fleming 19 pass from Zachman (Haupt kick)
SC-Gavin Garcia 26 run (Haupt kick)
Second quarter
SC-Gaige Garcia 89 run (Haupt kick)
SC-Gavin Garcia 42 interception return (Haupt kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
NP-M SC
First downs 7 14
Rushes-net yards 24-26 28-354
Passing yards 142 60
Passing 14-24-2 5-7-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 2-15 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — North Penn-Mansfied: Koleton Roupp 8-19; Noah Spencer 6-13; Bryan Bogaczyk 8-(-3); Cameron Fabian 1-(-2); Colton Litzelman 1-(-1). Southern Columbia: Gaige Garcia 4-154, 2 TDs; Gavin Garcia 5-89, TD; Wes Barnes 7-68; Ty Roadarmel 4-20; Matt Masala 2-15; Trevor Yorks 2-11; Jayden McCormick 1-2; Kole Biscoe 1-1; Ronnie Zsido 3-(-6).
PASSING — North Penn-Mansfield: Litzelman 14-24-2 for 142 yards. Southern Columbia: Preston Zachman 4-5-0 for 63 yards, 2 TDs; Zsido 1-2-0 for (-3).
RECEIVING — North Penn-Mansfield: Roupp 5-60; Kaelan Matezak 2-42; Brandon Thompson 1-19; Spencer 2-15; Mitchael Tice 2-8; Bogaczyk 1-2; Fabian 1-(-2). Southern Columbia: Julian Fleming 4-63, 2 TDs; Liam Klebon 1-(-3).
District 4 Class 2A Semifinal
n Mount Carmel 53,
Troy 28
TROY — Noah Berkoski ran for two first-quarter touchdowns, and Mount Carmel scored 25 unanswered points to break open a one-score game, and knock off the Trojans at Alparon Park to set up a third straight meeting with Southern Columbia for the Class 2A title.
Mount Carmel (10-2) never trailed as Berkoski ran for touchdowns of 55 yards and 45 yards to give the Red Tornadoes a 14-0 lead with 3:33 left. Troy sophomore Damien Landon had TD runs of 81 and 56 yards sandwiched around a Shane Weidner TD run for Mount Carmel to cut the Mount Carmel lead to 21-14 with 33 seconds left in the first quarter.
It took the Red Tornadoes just 18 seconds to answer when Tom Reisinger ran 39 yards for a score to push the lead back to two scores.
Troy scored with 8:45 left in the first half, but Weidner’s 5-yard TD run started the run of 25 straight points for Mount Carmel. Berkoski ran for 113 yards and two scores, while Weidner finished with 88 yards and two touchdowns. Weidner topped the 1,000-yard mark for the season in the game and now has 1,020 yards this season.
Landon finished the game with 252 yards on the ground and three scores. He finishes his outstanding sophomore season with 2,186 yards and 30 TDs.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL
at Alparon Park, Troy
MOUNT CARMEL 53, TROY 28
Mount Carmel (10-2) 28 7 12 6 — 53
Troy (10-2) 14 7 0 7 — 28
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MC-Noah Berkoski 55 run (kick failed), 11:46
MC-Berkoski 45 run (Shane Weidner run), 3:33
Troy-Damien Landon 81 run (kick failed), 3:14
MC-Weidner 5 run (Julien Steller kick), 1:54
Troy-Landon 56 run (Caleb Binford run), :38
MC-Tom Reisinger 39 run (Steller kick), :20
Second quarter
Troy-Morgan Madigan 6 pass from Dom Ayers (Zeb Oldroyd kick), 8:45
MC-Weidner 5 run (Steller kick), 6:32
Third quarter
MC-Logan Wills 20 pass from Reisinger (kick failed), 8:29
MC-Joey Bendas 4 run (kick failed), 1:30
Fourth quarter
MC-Bendas 25 run (kick failed), 11:25
Troy-Landon 1run (Ben Hickock kick), :59
TEAM STATISTICS
MC Troy
First downs 11 15
Rushing-net yards 29-353 57-295
Passing yards 48 31
Passing 2-3-0 3-6-0
Penalties 9-97 5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mount Carmel: Noah Berkoski 5-113, 2 TDs; Shane Weidner 5-88, 2 TDs; Tom Reisinger 7-58, TD; Damon Dowkus 4-44; Joey Bendas 4-29, 2 TDs; Pedro Feliciano 4-21. Troy: Damien Landon 36-252, 3 TDs; Caleb Binford 7-24; Dom Ayers 11-23; team 3-(-4).
PASSING — Mount Carmel: Reisinger 2-3-0 for 48 yards, TD. Troy: Ayres 3-6-0 for 31 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Mount Carmel: Jack Chapman 1-28; Logan Wills 1-20, TD. Troy: Gavin Cohick 1-8; Binford 1-7; Morgan Madigan 1-6, TD.