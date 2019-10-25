In what’s been a pretty eventful season off the field, things have gone pretty much as planned on the field.
I’m going to put some random thoughts about the season as the regular season wraps up, sort of like a warmed-over Larry King in the USA Today Life section.
Southern Columbia might be even better than I thought they would be. I certainly didn’t think they would lose, but I thought losing some linemen would hinder them a bit early in the season. I didn’t expect a team that has Newswatch 16 asking people to pick which team is the best — the 1992 Ron Powlus-led Berwick team or this crew of Tigers.
As that was my senior of high school, the mythology of that Berwick team stand outs to me.
However, it’s 27 years later and the caliber of athlete and training has risen so much, I’d probably pick the Tigers. Ron Powlus throwing bombs against Julian Fleming would be awesome, especially if everybody wears those old half jerseys Berwick always wore in that era.
Throw Jersey Shore into the surprise category. Coach Tom Gravish has built a strong program, but I also thought the Bulldogs would need some time for their line to coalesce. However, it’s hard for me to remember a player taking as big a step forward as Bulldogs quarterback Tanner Lorson has done this season. Always a good athlete, Lorson had some accuracy issues as a junior. The two looks I’ve gotten at Lorson this season, he’s made some throws that he was frankly incapable of making last season.
Don’t forget next year marks a new round of schedules, and the new classifications come out in December. I think this might be quite a newsworthy offseason in that regards, along with the coaching carousel. I’ve heard a lot about Danville’s young talent so it should be an attractive job, but the issues in the school board will give some candidates pause, I assume.
Back to Fleming, the senior at Southern Columbia draws a lot of attention for his exploits as a wide receiver, but it’s not hard to forget that he’s a gifted all-around football player. One play in particular in last week’s game against Montoursville stands out. The Warriors tried to run a screen to tight end Cameron Wood to Fleming’s side of the field with motion away from the play, leaving Fleming alone on that side of the field. Wood, with an offensive lineman in front of him, only had Fleming to beat.
With a scholarship to Ohio State, Fleming could have certainly made a business decision and made it look good, while Wood picked up 15-20 yards in a game the Tigers led by four touchdowns. However, Fleming quickly shed the offensive lineman, and tackled Wood by the ankles for a 3-yard gain, forcing a punt by Montoursville.